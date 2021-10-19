Publish date:
New England Patriots vs. New York Jets NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
The New England Patriots (2-4) host the New York Jets (1-4) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in matchup between AFC East opponents at Gillette Stadium. New York is a touchdown underdog. A 42.5-point over/under is set for the contest.
Odds for Patriots vs. Jets
Over/under insights
- New England has combined with its opponents to put up more than 42.5 points just twice this season.
- New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 42.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 34.2 points per game, 8.3 less than the total in this contest.
- The 45.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.9 more than the 42.5 total in this contest.
- Patriots games this season feature an average total of 44.8 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 43.8 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Patriots stats and trends
- New England has two wins against the spread in six games this season.
- This season, the Patriots are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 7 points or more.
- New England's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Patriots rack up 20.8 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Jets allow per contest (24.2).
- New England is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.2 points.
- The Patriots average 50.5 fewer yards per game (322.3), than the Jets give up per outing (372.8).
- The Patriots have turned the ball over seven more times (11 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Jets stats and trends
- New York has one win against the spread in five games this year.
- The Jets have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7 points or more.
- New York's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- The Jets rack up 7.8 fewer points per game (13.4) than the Patriots give up (21.2).
- The Jets rack up 92.2 fewer yards per game (267) than the Patriots allow per contest (359.2).
- The Jets have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Patriots have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Home and road insights
- New England has covered the spread once at home, and is 0-4 overall there, this year.
- In four home games this year, New England has hit the over once.
- Patriots home games this season average 46.8 total points, 4.3 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).
- On the road, New York is winless against the spread and 0-3 overall.
- New York has hit the over once in three road games this year.
- This season, Jets away games average 43.8 points, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).
