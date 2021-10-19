Oct 17, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots (2-4) host the New York Jets (1-4) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in matchup between AFC East opponents at Gillette Stadium. New York is a touchdown underdog. A 42.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Patriots vs. Jets

Over/under insights

New England has combined with its opponents to put up more than 42.5 points just twice this season.

New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 42.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 34.2 points per game, 8.3 less than the total in this contest.

The 45.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.9 more than the 42.5 total in this contest.

Patriots games this season feature an average total of 44.8 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 43.8 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Patriots stats and trends

New England has two wins against the spread in six games this season.

This season, the Patriots are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 7 points or more.

New England's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Patriots rack up 20.8 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Jets allow per contest (24.2).

New England is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.2 points.

The Patriots average 50.5 fewer yards per game (322.3), than the Jets give up per outing (372.8).

The Patriots have turned the ball over seven more times (11 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Jets stats and trends

New York has one win against the spread in five games this year.

The Jets have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7 points or more.

New York's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Jets rack up 7.8 fewer points per game (13.4) than the Patriots give up (21.2).

The Jets rack up 92.2 fewer yards per game (267) than the Patriots allow per contest (359.2).

The Jets have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Patriots have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Home and road insights

New England has covered the spread once at home, and is 0-4 overall there, this year.

In four home games this year, New England has hit the over once.

Patriots home games this season average 46.8 total points, 4.3 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

On the road, New York is winless against the spread and 0-3 overall.

New York has hit the over once in three road games this year.

This season, Jets away games average 43.8 points, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

