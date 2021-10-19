Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on against the Washington Football Team during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks (2-4) are 5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Monday, October 25, 2021 against the New Orleans Saints (3-2). The over/under for the contest is set at 44.

Odds for Saints vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

New Orleans and its opponents have combined for 44 points only twice this season.

Seattle's games have gone over 44 points in four of six chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.7, is 4.7 points greater than Monday's over/under.

The 43 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are one fewer than the 44 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Saints games this season is 44.6, 0.6 points more than Monday's total of 44.

In 2020, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 50.7 points, 6.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Saints have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 5 points or more.

New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This year, the Saints rack up just 0.6 more points per game (25.4) than the Seahawks surrender (24.8).

New Orleans is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 24.8 points.

The Saints average 138 fewer yards per game (295.2) than the Seahawks give up per matchup (433.2).

The Saints have five giveaways this season, while the Seahawks have six takeaways.

Seahawks stats and trends

Against the spread, Seattle is 3-3-0 this season.

The Seahawks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5 points or more.

Seattle's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Seahawks put up 5.1 more points per game (23.3) than the Saints allow (18.2).

When Seattle scores more than 18.2 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Seahawks collect just 10 fewer yards per game (344) than the Saints allow per outing (354).

When Seattle piles up over 354 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Seahawks have turned the ball over four times, six fewer times than the Saints have forced turnovers (10).

Home and road insights

At home, the Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1) as 5-point underdogs or greater.

Seahawks home games this season average 53.5 total points, 9.5 more than this outing's over/under (44).

Away from home, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

This year, in three road games, New Orleans has gone over the total once.

This season, Saints away games average 43.8 points, 0.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (44).

