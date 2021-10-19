Publish date:
New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Seattle Seahawks (2-4) are 5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Monday, October 25, 2021 against the New Orleans Saints (3-2). The over/under for the contest is set at 44.
Odds for Saints vs. Seahawks
Over/under insights
- New Orleans and its opponents have combined for 44 points only twice this season.
- Seattle's games have gone over 44 points in four of six chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.7, is 4.7 points greater than Monday's over/under.
- The 43 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are one fewer than the 44 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Saints games this season is 44.6, 0.6 points more than Monday's total of 44.
- In 2020, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 50.7 points, 6.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Saints stats and trends
- New Orleans has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Saints have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 5 points or more.
- New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Saints rack up just 0.6 more points per game (25.4) than the Seahawks surrender (24.8).
- New Orleans is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 24.8 points.
- The Saints average 138 fewer yards per game (295.2) than the Seahawks give up per matchup (433.2).
- The Saints have five giveaways this season, while the Seahawks have six takeaways.
Seahawks stats and trends
- Against the spread, Seattle is 3-3-0 this season.
- The Seahawks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5 points or more.
- Seattle's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- This year the Seahawks put up 5.1 more points per game (23.3) than the Saints allow (18.2).
- When Seattle scores more than 18.2 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Seahawks collect just 10 fewer yards per game (344) than the Saints allow per outing (354).
- When Seattle piles up over 354 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Seahawks have turned the ball over four times, six fewer times than the Saints have forced turnovers (10).
Home and road insights
- At home, the Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1) as 5-point underdogs or greater.
- Seahawks home games this season average 53.5 total points, 9.5 more than this outing's over/under (44).
- Away from home, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- This year, in three road games, New Orleans has gone over the total once.
- This season, Saints away games average 43.8 points, 0.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (44).
