Oct 9, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) runs behind the block of tight end George Takacs (85) during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) are 7-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 against the USC Trojans (3-3). This game has an over/under of 58 points.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. USC

Favorite Spread Total Notre Dame -7 58

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame's games this season have gone over 58 points three of six times.

In 66.7% of USC's games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 58.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.2, is 5.2 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 51.6 points per game, 6.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Fighting Irish and their opponents score an average of 51.8 points per game, 6.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 58 total in this game is 1.1 points above the 56.9 average total in Trojans games this season.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

The Fighting Irish have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7 points or more (in three chances).

Notre Dame's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Fighting Irish score 3.7 more points per game (31) than the Trojans surrender (27.3).

When Notre Dame puts up more than 27.3 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Fighting Irish collect just 14.4 fewer yards per game (367.8), than the Trojans allow per contest (382.2).

In games that Notre Dame amasses more than 382.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Fighting Irish have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Trojans.

USC Stats and Trends

In USC's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

USC's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).

This year the Trojans average 7.9 more points per game (32.2) than the Fighting Irish surrender (24.3).

USC is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team notches more than 24.3 points.

The Trojans average 86.9 more yards per game (448.2) than the Fighting Irish allow (361.3).

USC is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team totals over 361.3 yards.

This year the Trojans have 11 turnovers, three fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (14).

Season Stats