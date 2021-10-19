Publish date:
Notre Dame vs. USC College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) are 7-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 against the USC Trojans (3-3). This game has an over/under of 58 points.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Notre Dame vs. USC
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Notre Dame
-7
58
Over/Under Insights
- Notre Dame's games this season have gone over 58 points three of six times.
- In 66.7% of USC's games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 58.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.2, is 5.2 points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 51.6 points per game, 6.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Fighting Irish and their opponents score an average of 51.8 points per game, 6.2 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 58 total in this game is 1.1 points above the 56.9 average total in Trojans games this season.
Notre Dame Stats and Trends
- Notre Dame has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Fighting Irish have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7 points or more (in three chances).
- Notre Dame's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).
- This year, the Fighting Irish score 3.7 more points per game (31) than the Trojans surrender (27.3).
- When Notre Dame puts up more than 27.3 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Fighting Irish collect just 14.4 fewer yards per game (367.8), than the Trojans allow per contest (382.2).
- In games that Notre Dame amasses more than 382.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Fighting Irish have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Trojans.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Notre Dame at SISportsbook.
USC Stats and Trends
- In USC's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- USC's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).
- This year the Trojans average 7.9 more points per game (32.2) than the Fighting Irish surrender (24.3).
- USC is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team notches more than 24.3 points.
- The Trojans average 86.9 more yards per game (448.2) than the Fighting Irish allow (361.3).
- USC is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team totals over 361.3 yards.
- This year the Trojans have 11 turnovers, three fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (14).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Notre Dame
|Stats
|USC
31
Avg. Points Scored
32.2
24.3
Avg. Points Allowed
27.3
367.8
Avg. Total Yards
448.2
361.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
382.2
10
Giveaways
11
14
Takeaways
10