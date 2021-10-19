Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day walks the sideline during the third quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Cfb Maryland Terrapins At Ohio State Buckeyes

The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) are 20-point favorites when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (2-4, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. The over/under is 60 in this matchup.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Indiana

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Ohio State -20 60

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State has combined with its opponents to score more than 60 points in all six games this season.

Indiana's games have gone over 60 points in three of six chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 70.8 points per game, 10.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 47.3 points per game, 12.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Buckeyes games this season feature an average total of 64.4 points, a number 4.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.4 PPG average total in Hoosiers games this season is 7.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

In Ohio State's six games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Buckeyes have been favored by 20 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Ohio State's games this year have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).

This year, the Buckeyes score 21.7 more points per game (48.5) than the Hoosiers allow (26.8).

When Ohio State records more than 26.8 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Buckeyes collect 562.7 yards per game, 229.5 more yards than the 333.2 the Hoosiers give up per outing.

When Ohio State churns out more than 333.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year, the Buckeyes have five turnovers, three fewer than the Hoosiers have takeaways (8).

Indiana Stats and Trends

Indiana has one win against the spread in six games this season.

Indiana's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

This season the Hoosiers put up just 1.8 more points per game (22.3) than the Buckeyes surrender (20.5).

Indiana is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 20.5 points.

The Hoosiers rack up 340 yards per game, 47.5 fewer yards than the 387.5 the Buckeyes allow.

The Hoosiers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one more turnover than the Buckeyes have forced (11).

Season Stats