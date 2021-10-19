Publish date:
Ohio State vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) are 20-point favorites when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (2-4, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. The over/under is 60 in this matchup.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Ohio State vs. Indiana
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ohio State
-20
60
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State has combined with its opponents to score more than 60 points in all six games this season.
- Indiana's games have gone over 60 points in three of six chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 70.8 points per game, 10.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 47.3 points per game, 12.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Buckeyes games this season feature an average total of 64.4 points, a number 4.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.4 PPG average total in Hoosiers games this season is 7.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- In Ohio State's six games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Buckeyes have been favored by 20 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Ohio State's games this year have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).
- This year, the Buckeyes score 21.7 more points per game (48.5) than the Hoosiers allow (26.8).
- When Ohio State records more than 26.8 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Buckeyes collect 562.7 yards per game, 229.5 more yards than the 333.2 the Hoosiers give up per outing.
- When Ohio State churns out more than 333.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- This year, the Buckeyes have five turnovers, three fewer than the Hoosiers have takeaways (8).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ohio State at SISportsbook.
Indiana Stats and Trends
- Indiana has one win against the spread in six games this season.
- Indiana's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).
- This season the Hoosiers put up just 1.8 more points per game (22.3) than the Buckeyes surrender (20.5).
- Indiana is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 20.5 points.
- The Hoosiers rack up 340 yards per game, 47.5 fewer yards than the 387.5 the Buckeyes allow.
- The Hoosiers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one more turnover than the Buckeyes have forced (11).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Indiana
48.5
Avg. Points Scored
22.3
20.5
Avg. Points Allowed
26.8
562.7
Avg. Total Yards
340
387.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
333.2
5
Giveaways
12
11
Takeaways
8