Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley after a touchdown during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers massively favor the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners (7-0, 0-0 Big 12) when they visit the Kansas Jayhawks (1-5, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between Big 12 rivals at David Booth Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma is favored by 38.5 points. The total for this matchup has been set at 67.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Kansas

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma -38.5 67.5

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma has combined with its opponents to score more than 67.5 points in five of seven games this season.

Kansas has combined with its opponents to score more than 67.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 8.1 points higher than the combined 59.4 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 0.7 points under the 68.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Sooners and their opponents score an average of 62.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 56.8 PPG average total in Jayhawks games this season is 10.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Oklahoma is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Sooners have been favored by 38.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the total in five out of seven opportunities (71.4%).

The Sooners average 42.7 points per game, comparable to the 43.3 per outing the Jayhawks give up.

When Oklahoma records more than 43.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Sooners collect just 5.6 fewer yards per game (479.1) than the Jayhawks allow per matchup (484.7).

In games that Oklahoma piles up more than 484.7 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Sooners have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Jayhawks.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma at SISportsbook.

Kansas Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Kansas is winless against the spread.

Kansas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 80% of its opportunities (four times in five games with a set point total).

The Jayhawks score 16.7 points per game, 8.2 fewer than the Sooners surrender (24.9).

The Jayhawks average 321.3 yards per game, 57.1 fewer yards than the 378.4 the Sooners allow.

In games that Kansas picks up over 378.4 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Jayhawks have six giveaways this season, while the Sooners have 11 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats