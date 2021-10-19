Jul 20, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (5-1, 0-0 SEC) are 9.5-point favorites when they host the LSU Tigers (4-3, 0-0 SEC) in a SEC matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The point total is 75.5.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. LSU

Favorite Spread Total Ole Miss -9.5 75.5

Over/Under Insights

Ole Miss and its opponents have scored at least 75.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.

LSU's games have gone over 75.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 76.1, is 0.6 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 16.9 points more than the 58.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Rebels games have an average total of 75 points this season, 0.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 59.8 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 15.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Rebels have been favored by 9.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The Rebels put up 15.3 more points per game (43.7) than the Tigers give up (28.4).

Ole Miss is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 28.4 points.

The Rebels average 153.3 more yards per game (553) than the Tigers allow per matchup (399.7).

When Ole Miss piles up more than 399.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This year, the Rebels have four turnovers, six fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (10).

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Tigers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 9.5 points or more.

LSU has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This year the Tigers put up just 2.2 more points per game (32.4) than the Rebels surrender (30.2).

LSU is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 30.2 points.

The Tigers collect 390.3 yards per game, 47.7 fewer yards than the 438 the Rebels allow.

When LSU piles up more than 438 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers have five giveaways this season, while the Rebels have nine takeaways .

Season Stats