Oct 9, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin reacts with an official during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) are 23.5-point favorites when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-5, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Beaver Stadium. The total for this matchup has been set at 46.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Penn State vs. Illinois

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Penn State -23.5 46.5

Over/Under Insights

Penn State and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.

Illinois' games have gone over 46.5 points in three of seven chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 0.5 points higher than the combined 46 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 8.1 points above the 38.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 51.5, five points above Saturday's total of 46.5.

The 53.5 PPG average total in Fighting Illini games this season is seven points more than this game's over/under.

Penn State Stats and Trends

In Penn State's six games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Nittany Lions are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 23.5 points or more.

Penn State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Nittany Lions rack up 28.3 points per game, 3.7 more than the Fighting Illini give up per contest (24.6).

When Penn State puts up more than 24.6 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Nittany Lions rack up 398.3 yards per game, 29.6 fewer yards than the 427.9 the Fighting Illini give up per matchup.

In games that Penn State piles up more than 427.9 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Nittany Lions have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Fighting Illini have takeaways (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Penn State at SISportsbook.

Illinois Stats and Trends

Illinois has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.

Illinois' games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

This season the Fighting Illini rack up 3.9 more points per game (17.7) than the Nittany Lions surrender (13.8).

Illinois is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team notches more than 13.8 points.

The Fighting Illini rack up 313.7 yards per game, just one more than the 312.7 the Nittany Lions allow.

In games that Illinois amasses over 312.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Fighting Illini have six giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 10 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats