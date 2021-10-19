Oct 16, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws a pass during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 23 Pittsburgh Panthers (5-1, 0-0 ACC) will test their third-ranked scoring offense against the Clemson Tigers (4-2, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 113 scoring defense in the nation, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Panthers are favored by 3 points in the game. The game has a point total set at 46.5.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Clemson

Favorite Spread Total Pittsburgh -3 46.5

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over 46.5 points five of six times.

Clemson and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 68.8 points per game, 22.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 32.5 points per game, 14 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Panthers games this season feature an average total of 56.2 points, a number 9.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 49.6 points, 3.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

In Pittsburgh's six games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Panthers have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more six times and are 5-1 ATS in those games.

Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in six opportunities (83.3%).

The Panthers rack up 35.8 more points per game (48.3) than the Tigers allow (12.5).

Pittsburgh is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 12.5 points.

The Panthers average 213.8 more yards per game (530.3) than the Tigers allow per outing (316.5).

When Pittsburgh churns out more than 316.5 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year, the Panthers have five turnovers, three fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (8).

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson is winless against the spread this year.

Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

The Tigers score just 0.5 more points per game (20.5) than the Panthers allow (20).

Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 20 points.

The Tigers collect only three more yards per game (322.3) than the Panthers give up per contest (319.3).

In games that Clemson amasses over 319.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This season the Tigers have six turnovers, three fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (9).

Season Stats