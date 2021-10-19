Publish date:
Pittsburgh vs. Clemson College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 23 Pittsburgh Panthers (5-1, 0-0 ACC) will test their third-ranked scoring offense against the Clemson Tigers (4-2, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 113 scoring defense in the nation, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Panthers are favored by 3 points in the game. The game has a point total set at 46.5.
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Clemson
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pittsburgh
-3
46.5
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over 46.5 points five of six times.
- Clemson and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 68.8 points per game, 22.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 32.5 points per game, 14 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Panthers games this season feature an average total of 56.2 points, a number 9.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 49.6 points, 3.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- In Pittsburgh's six games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Panthers have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more six times and are 5-1 ATS in those games.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in six opportunities (83.3%).
- The Panthers rack up 35.8 more points per game (48.3) than the Tigers allow (12.5).
- Pittsburgh is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 12.5 points.
- The Panthers average 213.8 more yards per game (530.3) than the Tigers allow per outing (316.5).
- When Pittsburgh churns out more than 316.5 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- This year, the Panthers have five turnovers, three fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (8).
Clemson Stats and Trends
- Clemson is winless against the spread this year.
- Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).
- The Tigers score just 0.5 more points per game (20.5) than the Panthers allow (20).
- Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 20 points.
- The Tigers collect only three more yards per game (322.3) than the Panthers give up per contest (319.3).
- In games that Clemson amasses over 319.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This season the Tigers have six turnovers, three fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (9).
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Clemson
48.3
Avg. Points Scored
20.5
20
Avg. Points Allowed
12.5
530.3
Avg. Total Yards
322.3
319.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.5
5
Giveaways
6
9
Takeaways
8