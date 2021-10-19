Oct 10, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan walks off the field after the Arizona Cardinals defeated the 49ers 17-10 at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers (2-3) bring a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the Indianapolis Colts (2-4) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco is favored by 3.5 points. The point total is set at 45.

Odds for 49ers vs. Colts

Over/under insights

San Francisco's games this season have gone over 45 points three of five times.

Indianapolis and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.6, is 1.6 points more than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 45.6 points per game, 0.6 more than this contest's over/under.

The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.2 points per game in 2020, 4.2 more than Sunday's total.

The 45-point total for this game is 1.1 points below the 46.1 points per game average total in Colts games this season.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has one win against the spread in five games this season.

The 49ers have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

San Francisco's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This year, the 49ers score just 1.6 more points per game (23.4) than the Colts surrender (21.8).

San Francisco is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.8 points.

The 49ers collect 368.2 yards per game, just 1.7 more than the 366.5 the Colts give up per outing.

When San Francisco picks up over 366.5 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over seven times this season, five fewer than the Colts have forced (12).

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

This year, the Colts have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

This season the Colts rack up just 0.6 fewer points per game (23.2) than the 49ers give up (23.8).

When Indianapolis scores more than 23.8 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Colts rack up 37.7 more yards per game (367.5) than the 49ers allow (329.8).

Indianapolis is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team churns out more than 329.8 yards.

This season the Colts have turned the ball over five times, three more than the 49ers' takeaways (2).

Home and road insights

The 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) as 3.5-point favorites or greater at home.

The average point total in 49ers home games this season is 51.3 points, 6.3 more than this outing's over/under (45).

Away from home, Indianapolis has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall.

In three away games this season, Indianapolis has hit the over twice.

This season, Colts away games average 45.0 points, which equals this contest's over/under.

