Oct 15, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Jermaine Braddock (13) catches a pass in front of San Diego State Aztecs safety Patrick McMorris (33) during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The UNLV Rebels (0-6, 0-0 MWC) are 5-point underdogs in a home MWC matchup with the San Jose State Spartans (3-4, 0-0 MWC) on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium. The total for this game has been set at 46.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for San Jose State vs. UNLV

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total San Jose State -5 46.5

Over/Under Insights

San Jose State and its opponents have scored at least 46.5 points only two times this season.

UNLV's games have gone over 46.5 points in four of five chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 38.9 points per game, 7.6 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 58.1 points per game, 11.6 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Spartans games this season is 53.9, 7.4 points more than Thursday's over/under of 46.5.

The 57.4 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 10.9 points more than this game's over/under.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

San Jose State has covered the spread two times this season.

This season, the Spartans have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 5 points or more.

San Jose State's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Spartans average 15.6 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Rebels surrender (35.0).

When San Jose State records more than 35.0 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Spartans collect 116.8 fewer yards per game (334.7) than the Rebels give up per contest (451.5).

The Spartans have turned the ball over 14 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Rebels have forced (7).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for San Jose State at SISportsbook.

UNLV Stats and Trends

UNLV has four wins against the spread in six games this year.

This season, the Rebels have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as an underdog of 5 points or more.

UNLV's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Rebels average 3.6 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Spartans give up (23.1).

UNLV is 2-0 against the spread and 0-3 overall in games when it records more than 23.1 points.

The Rebels collect 61.3 fewer yards per game (289.7) than the Spartans allow (351.0).

The Rebels have turned the ball over five more times (9 total) than the Spartans have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats