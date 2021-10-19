Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 21 SMU Mustangs (6-0, 0-0 AAC) are 13.5-point favorites when they host the Tulane Green Wave (1-5, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. The point total is set at 70.

Odds for SMU vs. Tulane

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total SMU -13.5 70

Over/Under Insights

SMU has combined with its opponents to score more than 70 points only two times this season.

In 66.7% of Tulane's games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's over/under of 70.

The two teams combine to average 73.5 points per game, 3.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 7.6 points above the 62.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Mustangs and their opponents score an average of 66.2 points per game, 3.8 fewer than Thursday's total.

The 63.9 PPG average total in Green Wave games this season is 6.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Mustangs have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

SMU's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This year, the Mustangs average just 0.5 more points per game (40.7) than the Green Wave allow (40.2).

SMU is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 40.2 points.

The Mustangs average 36.8 more yards per game (511.0) than the Green Wave allow per matchup (474.2).

When SMU piles up more than 474.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Mustangs have turned the ball over 10 times, three more than the Green Wave's takeaways (7).

Tulane Stats and Trends

Tulane has covered the spread two times this year.

This season, the Green Wave have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 13.5 points or more.

Tulane's games this season have hit the over five times in six opportunities (83.3%).

The Green Wave score 10.6 more points per game (32.8) than the Mustangs allow (22.2).

When Tulane puts up more than 22.2 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Green Wave collect only 8.0 more yards per game (398.7) than the Mustangs allow (390.7).

In games that Tulane picks up more than 390.7 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

This year the Green Wave have turned the ball over 15 times, six more than the Mustangs' takeaways (9).

Season Stats