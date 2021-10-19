Publish date:
South Alabama vs. UL Monroe College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The UL Monroe Warhawks (3-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 13.5-point underdogs in a home Sun Belt matchup with the South Alabama Jaguars (4-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 51.
Odds for South Alabama vs. UL Monroe
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
South Alabama
-13.5
51
Over/Under Insights
- South Alabama has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points only twice this year.
- So far this season, 66.7% of UL Monroe's games (4/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 51.
- The two teams combine to average 46.7 points per game, 4.3 less than the total in this contest.
- The 54 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are three more than the 51 total in this contest.
- The Jaguars and their opponents score an average of 50.3 points per game, 0.7 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Warhawks have averaged a total of 53.3 points, 2.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.
South Alabama Stats and Trends
- South Alabama has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Jaguars have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 13.5 points or more.
- South Alabama's games this year have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Jaguars put up 6.5 fewer points per game (28.5) than the Warhawks give up (35).
- The Jaguars collect 391.3 yards per game, 64 fewer yards than the 455.3 the Warhawks give up per contest.
- This year, the Jaguars have nine turnovers, two fewer than the Warhawks have takeaways (11).
Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for South Alabama at SISportsbook.
UL Monroe Stats and Trends
- UL Monroe has three wins against the spread in six games this year.
- The Warhawks have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- UL Monroe's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
- The Warhawks rack up 18.2 points per game, comparable to the 19 the Jaguars give up.
- UL Monroe is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 19 points.
- The Warhawks collect 259 yards per game, 39.7 fewer yards than the 298.7 the Jaguars allow.
- UL Monroe is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 298.7 yards.
- The Warhawks have turned the ball over five times, seven fewer times than the Jaguars have forced turnovers (12).
Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|South Alabama
|Stats
|UL Monroe
28.5
Avg. Points Scored
18.2
19
Avg. Points Allowed
35
391.3
Avg. Total Yards
259
298.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
455.3
9
Giveaways
5
12
Takeaways
11