Sep 25, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; South Florida Bulls quarterback Timmy McClain (9) avoids a tackle by Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Ammon Hannemann (22) in the third quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Temple Owls (3-3, 0-0 AAC) are small, 2.5-point underdogs in a road AAC matchup against the South Florida Bulls (1-5, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. The point total is set at 56.5 for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for South Florida vs. Temple

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total South Florida -2.5 56.5

Over/Under Insights

South Florida and its opponents have gone over the current 56.5-point total in four of six games (66.7%) this season.

Temple and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 11 points higher than the combined 45.5 PPG average of the two teams.

The 69.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 12.6 more than the 56.5 total in this contest.

The Bulls and their opponents have scored an average of 57.7 points per game in 2021, 1.2 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 54.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

South Florida Stats and Trends

South Florida has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Bulls have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.

South Florida's games this year have gone over the point total four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

The Bulls rack up 11.6 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Owls allow (33.8).

The Bulls collect 29.8 fewer yards per game (321.5), than the Owls allow per matchup (351.3).

South Florida is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 351.3 yards.

The Bulls have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Owls have forced (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for South Florida at SISportsbook.

Temple Stats and Trends

So far this season Temple has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Owls have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Temple's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in five opportunities (60%).

The Owls average 23.3 points per game, 12.0 fewer than the Bulls surrender (35.3).

When Temple scores more than 35.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Owls rack up 161.2 fewer yards per game (340.8) than the Bulls give up per outing (502).

This season the Owls have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Bulls' takeaways (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats