Publish date:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) are 13-point favorites as they look to prolong their three-game winning streak in a matchup with the Chicago Bears (3-3) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. The over/under is set at 47.5.
Odds for Buccaneers vs. Bears
Over/under insights
- Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in five of six games (83.3%) this season.
- Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.8, is 1.3 points more than Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 44.7 points per game, 2.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 51.6 points, a number 4.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 44.6 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 2.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Buccaneers stats and trends
- Tampa Bay has two wins against the spread in six games this year.
- The Buccaneers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 13 points or more.
- Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).
- This year, the Buccaneers put up 11.8 more points per game (32.5) than the Bears surrender (20.7).
- Tampa Bay is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.7 points.
- The Buccaneers collect 95.2 more yards per game (426) than the Bears allow per outing (330.8).
- When Tampa Bay piles up more than 330.8 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Buccaneers have six giveaways this season, while the Bears have seven takeaways.
Bears stats and trends
- Chicago is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Chicago's games this season have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).
- This season the Bears rack up 7.7 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Buccaneers give up (24).
- The Bears average 89.5 fewer yards per game (246.2) than the Buccaneers give up (335.7).
- The Bears have turned the ball over five times, four fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (9).
Home and road insights
- Tampa Bay has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-0 overall there, this season.
- The Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 13-point favorites or greater at home.
- In three home games this season, Tampa Bay has gone over the total every time.
- The average point total in Buccaneers home games this season is 50.8 points, 3.3 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).
- Chicago has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, on the road.
- In three road games this year, Chicago has gone over the total once.
- This season, Bears away games average 45.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).
