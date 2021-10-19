Oct 10, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) scores a touchdown in the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) are 13-point favorites as they look to prolong their three-game winning streak in a matchup with the Chicago Bears (3-3) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. The over/under is set at 47.5.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in five of six games (83.3%) this season.

Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.8, is 1.3 points more than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 44.7 points per game, 2.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 51.6 points, a number 4.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.6 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 2.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has two wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Buccaneers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 13 points or more.

Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Buccaneers put up 11.8 more points per game (32.5) than the Bears surrender (20.7).

Tampa Bay is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.7 points.

The Buccaneers collect 95.2 more yards per game (426) than the Bears allow per outing (330.8).

When Tampa Bay piles up more than 330.8 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Buccaneers have six giveaways this season, while the Bears have seven takeaways.

Bears stats and trends

Chicago is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

Chicago's games this season have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

This season the Bears rack up 7.7 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Buccaneers give up (24).

The Bears average 89.5 fewer yards per game (246.2) than the Buccaneers give up (335.7).

The Bears have turned the ball over five times, four fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (9).

Home and road insights

Tampa Bay has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-0 overall there, this season.

The Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 13-point favorites or greater at home.

In three home games this season, Tampa Bay has gone over the total every time.

The average point total in Buccaneers home games this season is 50.8 points, 3.3 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

Chicago has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, on the road.

In three road games this year, Chicago has gone over the total once.

This season, Bears away games average 45.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).

