Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive end Reggie Grimes (14) blocks a pass by TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The TCU Horned Frogs (3-3, 0-0 Big 12) will test their 15th-ranked rushing attack against the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-4, 0-0 Big 12), who have the No. 115 rush defense in the nation, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Horned Frogs are favored by 4.5 points in the outing. The total is 57.5 points for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for TCU vs. West Virginia

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total TCU -4.5 57.5

Over/Under Insights

TCU and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in all five games this season.

West Virginia has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is eight points lower than the two team's combined 65.5 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 54.5 points per game, three fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Horned Frogs and their opponents have scored an average of 60.4 points per game in 2021, 2.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 57.5 total in this game is 4.6 points above the 52.9 average total in Mountaineers games this season.

TCU Stats and Trends

TCU has one win against the spread in six games this season.

This season, the Horned Frogs are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

TCU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 80% of its opportunities (four times in five games with a set point total).

This year, the Horned Frogs put up 14.7 more points per game (37.2) than the Mountaineers give up (22.5).

When TCU puts up more than 22.5 points, it is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Horned Frogs average 108.1 more yards per game (458.8) than the Mountaineers allow per contest (350.7).

In games that TCU picks up over 350.7 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over seven times this season, three more turnovers than the Mountaineers have forced (4).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for TCU at SISportsbook.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

Against the spread, West Virginia is 3-3-0 this year.

The Mountaineers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.

West Virginia's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Mountaineers score 28.3 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the Horned Frogs surrender (32).

The Mountaineers collect 70.5 fewer yards per game (374.7) than the Horned Frogs allow per outing (445.2).

This year the Mountaineers have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Horned Frogs' takeaways (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats