The No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies (5-2, 0-0 SEC) host the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between SEC opponents at Kyle Field. South Carolina is a 21-point underdog. The over/under is 45.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

Favorite Spread Total Texas A&M -21 45

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M's games this season have gone over 45 points four of eight times.

South Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 49.5 points per game, 4.5 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 38.1 points per game, 6.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.9, 6.9 points above Saturday's over/under of 45.

The 45-point over/under for this game is 5.5 points below the 50.5 points per game average total in Gamecocks games this season.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Aggies have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 21 points or more.

Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

The Aggies average 27.6 points per game, 5.9 more than the Gamecocks surrender per matchup (21.7).

Texas A&M is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 21.7 points.

The Aggies rack up 57.7 more yards per game (384.4) than the Gamecocks allow per contest (326.7).

In games that Texas A&M totals over 326.7 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five fewer than the Gamecocks have forced (16).

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Gamecocks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 21 points or more.

South Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Gamecocks rack up 21.9 points per game, 5.5 more than the Aggies surrender (16.4).

South Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team scores more than 16.4 points.

The Gamecocks rack up only 0.4 more yards per game (350.3) than the Aggies allow (349.9).

In games that South Carolina totals more than 349.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over six more times (14 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats