Texas A&M vs. South Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies (5-2, 0-0 SEC) host the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between SEC opponents at Kyle Field. South Carolina is a 21-point underdog. The over/under is 45.
Odds for Texas A&M vs. South Carolina
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas A&M
-21
45
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M's games this season have gone over 45 points four of eight times.
- South Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 49.5 points per game, 4.5 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 38.1 points per game, 6.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.9, 6.9 points above Saturday's over/under of 45.
- The 45-point over/under for this game is 5.5 points below the 50.5 points per game average total in Gamecocks games this season.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- Texas A&M is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Aggies have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 21 points or more.
- Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
- The Aggies average 27.6 points per game, 5.9 more than the Gamecocks surrender per matchup (21.7).
- Texas A&M is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 21.7 points.
- The Aggies rack up 57.7 more yards per game (384.4) than the Gamecocks allow per contest (326.7).
- In games that Texas A&M totals over 326.7 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Aggies have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five fewer than the Gamecocks have forced (16).
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- South Carolina is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
- This year, the Gamecocks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 21 points or more.
- South Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Gamecocks rack up 21.9 points per game, 5.5 more than the Aggies surrender (16.4).
- South Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team scores more than 16.4 points.
- The Gamecocks rack up only 0.4 more yards per game (350.3) than the Aggies allow (349.9).
- In games that South Carolina totals more than 349.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Gamecocks have turned the ball over six more times (14 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|South Carolina
27.6
Avg. Points Scored
21.9
16.4
Avg. Points Allowed
21.7
384.4
Avg. Total Yards
350.3
349.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
326.7
11
Giveaways
14
8
Takeaways
16