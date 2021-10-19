Oct 16, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Donovan Smith (7) runs the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas State Wildcats (3-3, 0-0 Big 12) are small, 1-point underdogs in a road Big 12 matchup against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The over/under is set at 61 points for the contest.

Odds for Texas Tech vs. Kansas State

Favorite Spread Total Texas Tech -1 61

Over/Under Insights

Texas Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 61-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.

Kansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 61 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63, is 2.0 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 56.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Red Raiders and their opponents score an average of 59.6 points per game, 1.4 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 51.8 points, 9.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.

This season, the Red Raiders have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Texas Tech's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

This year, the Red Raiders average 11.0 more points per game (35.7) than the Wildcats allow (24.7).

When Texas Tech puts up more than 24.7 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Red Raiders collect 99.8 more yards per game (455.0) than the Wildcats allow per outing (355.2).

Texas Tech is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team amasses more than 355.2 yards.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (7).

Kansas State Stats and Trends

In Kansas State's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 1 point or more (in four chances).

Kansas State's games this season have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).

The Wildcats rack up 4.1 fewer points per game (27.3) than the Red Raiders surrender (31.4).

The Wildcats average 29.3 fewer yards per game (357.3) than the Red Raiders allow (386.6).

In games that Kansas State totals over 386.6 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Red Raiders have forced (8).

Season Stats