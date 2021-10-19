UAB Blazers quarterback Tyler Johnston III (17) falls back during the third quarter of a football game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Uab At Southern Miss

Oddsmakers heavily favor the UAB Blazers (5-2, 0-0 C-USA) when they host the Rice Owls (2-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA opponents at Protective Stadium. UAB is favored by 23 points. The game has a point total of 45.

Odds for UAB vs. Rice

Favorite Spread Total UAB -23 45

Over/Under Insights

UAB's games this season have gone over 45 points five of six times.

Rice and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in five of six games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.1, is 2.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 13.7 points lower than the 58.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Blazers games this season feature an average total of 49.7 points, a number 4.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 5.8 more than the set total in this contest.

UAB Stats and Trends

UAB has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.

UAB's games this year have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

This year, the Blazers put up 13.6 fewer points per game (26.1) than the Owls give up (39.7).

The Blazers rack up 73.7 fewer yards per game (364.3), than the Owls give up per contest (438).

The Blazers have turned the ball over three more times (10 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Rice Stats and Trends

So far this year Rice has one win against the spread.

The Owls have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 23 points or more.

Rice has hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times in six games with a set point total).

This year the Owls average three fewer points per game (16) than the Blazers surrender (19).

When Rice records more than 19 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Owls rack up just 13.2 fewer yards per game (308.5) than the Blazers allow (321.7).

When Rice totals over 321.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Owls have 12 giveaways this season, while the Blazers have 12 takeaways .

Season Stats