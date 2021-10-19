Publish date:
UAB vs. Rice College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers heavily favor the UAB Blazers (5-2, 0-0 C-USA) when they host the Rice Owls (2-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA opponents at Protective Stadium. UAB is favored by 23 points. The game has a point total of 45.
Odds for UAB vs. Rice
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UAB
-23
45
Over/Under Insights
- UAB's games this season have gone over 45 points five of six times.
- Rice and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in five of six games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.1, is 2.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 13.7 points lower than the 58.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Blazers games this season feature an average total of 49.7 points, a number 4.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 5.8 more than the set total in this contest.
UAB Stats and Trends
- UAB has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- UAB's games this year have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).
- This year, the Blazers put up 13.6 fewer points per game (26.1) than the Owls give up (39.7).
- The Blazers rack up 73.7 fewer yards per game (364.3), than the Owls give up per contest (438).
- The Blazers have turned the ball over three more times (10 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (7) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UAB at SISportsbook.
Rice Stats and Trends
- So far this year Rice has one win against the spread.
- The Owls have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 23 points or more.
- Rice has hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times in six games with a set point total).
- This year the Owls average three fewer points per game (16) than the Blazers surrender (19).
- When Rice records more than 19 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Owls rack up just 13.2 fewer yards per game (308.5) than the Blazers allow (321.7).
- When Rice totals over 321.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Owls have 12 giveaways this season, while the Blazers have 12 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|UAB
|Stats
|Rice
26.1
Avg. Points Scored
16
19
Avg. Points Allowed
39.7
364.3
Avg. Total Yards
308.5
321.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
438
10
Giveaways
12
12
Takeaways
7