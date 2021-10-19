Oct 16, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; UCF Knights running back Isaiah Bowser (5) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

AAC opponents square off when the UCF Knights (3-3, 0-0 AAC) host the Memphis Tigers (4-3, 0-0 AAC) on Friday, October 22, 2021 at the Bounce House. UCF is favored by 2 points. The game has an over/under of 63 points.

Odds for UCF vs. Memphis

Favorite Spread Total UCF -2 63

Over/Under Insights

UCF and its opponents have combined to score more than 63 points in five of six games this season.

Memphis' games have gone over 63 points in three of six chances this season.

Friday's total is 7.1 points lower than the two team's combined 70.1 points per game average.

This contest's total is 0.4 points above the 62.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Knights and their opponents have scored an average of 63.1 points per game in 2021, 0.1 more than Friday's total.

The 61.6 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 1.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF has one win against the spread in six games this year.

The Knights have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2 points or more (in five chances).

UCF has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times over six games with a set point total).

The Knights rack up 34.2 points per game, 3.8 more than the Tigers allow per contest (30.4).

UCF is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.4 points.

The Knights rack up only 14.1 more yards per game (440.2) than the Tigers allow per outing (426.1).

In games that UCF amasses over 426.1 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Knights have turned the ball over six more times (9 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Memphis Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Memphis has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Tigers have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 2 points or more.

Memphis' games this season have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Tigers average 3.7 more points per game (35.9) than the Knights give up (32.2).

Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 32.2 points.

The Tigers collect 101.5 more yards per game (485.7) than the Knights give up (384.2).

Memphis is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team piles up more than 384.2 yards.

The Tigers have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Knights have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Season Stats