Publish date:
UCF vs. Memphis College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
AAC opponents square off when the UCF Knights (3-3, 0-0 AAC) host the Memphis Tigers (4-3, 0-0 AAC) on Friday, October 22, 2021 at the Bounce House. UCF is favored by 2 points. The game has an over/under of 63 points.
Odds for UCF vs. Memphis
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UCF
-2
63
Over/Under Insights
- UCF and its opponents have combined to score more than 63 points in five of six games this season.
- Memphis' games have gone over 63 points in three of six chances this season.
- Friday's total is 7.1 points lower than the two team's combined 70.1 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 0.4 points above the 62.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Knights and their opponents have scored an average of 63.1 points per game in 2021, 0.1 more than Friday's total.
- The 61.6 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 1.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
UCF Stats and Trends
- UCF has one win against the spread in six games this year.
- The Knights have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2 points or more (in five chances).
- UCF has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times over six games with a set point total).
- The Knights rack up 34.2 points per game, 3.8 more than the Tigers allow per contest (30.4).
- UCF is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.4 points.
- The Knights rack up only 14.1 more yards per game (440.2) than the Tigers allow per outing (426.1).
- In games that UCF amasses over 426.1 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Knights have turned the ball over six more times (9 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Memphis Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Memphis has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Tigers have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 2 points or more.
- Memphis' games this season have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
- The Tigers average 3.7 more points per game (35.9) than the Knights give up (32.2).
- Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 32.2 points.
- The Tigers collect 101.5 more yards per game (485.7) than the Knights give up (384.2).
- Memphis is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team piles up more than 384.2 yards.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Knights have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Season Stats
|UCF
|Stats
|Memphis
34.2
Avg. Points Scored
35.9
32.2
Avg. Points Allowed
30.4
440.2
Avg. Total Yards
485.7
384.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
426.1
9
Giveaways
11
9
Takeaways
3