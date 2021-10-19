Publish date:
UCLA vs. Oregon College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The UCLA Bruins (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) are only 2.5-point favorites at home at the Rose Bowl against the No. 10 Oregon Ducks (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Both teams have high-powered running games, with the Bruins 17th in rushing yards per game, and the Ducks 24th. The over/under is 59 for this matchup.
Odds for UCLA vs. Oregon
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UCLA
-2.5
59
Over/Under Insights
- UCLA and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.
- Oregon's games have gone over 59 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 67.4 points per game, 8.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 46.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.9 fewer than the 59 over/under in this contest.
- Bruins games this season feature an average total of 61.9 points, a number 2.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 58.3 PPG average total in Ducks games this season is 0.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
UCLA Stats and Trends
- UCLA has five wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- So far this season, the Bruins have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
- UCLA's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This year, the Bruins rack up 12.6 more points per game (33.6) than the Ducks surrender (21).
- When UCLA puts up more than 21 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Bruins rack up 425.4 yards per game, just 17.6 more than the 407.8 the Ducks allow per contest.
- In games that UCLA amasses over 407.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Bruins have five giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 13 takeaways .
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon has one win against the spread in six games this season.
- The Ducks have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Oregon's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Ducks score 33.8 points per game, 8.7 more than the Bruins give up (25.1).
- Oregon is 1-3 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.1 points.
- The Ducks collect 426.7 yards per game, 45.4 more yards than the 381.3 the Bruins allow.
- Oregon is 1-4 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team piles up over 381.3 yards.
- The Ducks have four giveaways this season, while the Bruins have 11 takeaways .
Season Stats
|UCLA
|Stats
|Oregon
33.6
Avg. Points Scored
33.8
25.1
Avg. Points Allowed
21
425.4
Avg. Total Yards
426.7
381.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
407.8
5
Giveaways
4
11
Takeaways
13