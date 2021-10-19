Oct 16, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) celebrates following a 24-17 victory against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The UCLA Bruins (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) are only 2.5-point favorites at home at the Rose Bowl against the No. 10 Oregon Ducks (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Both teams have high-powered running games, with the Bruins 17th in rushing yards per game, and the Ducks 24th. The over/under is 59 for this matchup.

Odds for UCLA vs. Oregon

Favorite Spread Total UCLA -2.5 59

Over/Under Insights

UCLA and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.

Oregon's games have gone over 59 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 67.4 points per game, 8.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 46.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.9 fewer than the 59 over/under in this contest.

Bruins games this season feature an average total of 61.9 points, a number 2.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 58.3 PPG average total in Ducks games this season is 0.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

UCLA Stats and Trends

UCLA has five wins against the spread in seven games this year.

So far this season, the Bruins have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

UCLA's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year, the Bruins rack up 12.6 more points per game (33.6) than the Ducks surrender (21).

When UCLA puts up more than 21 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Bruins rack up 425.4 yards per game, just 17.6 more than the 407.8 the Ducks allow per contest.

In games that UCLA amasses over 407.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Bruins have five giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 13 takeaways .

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has one win against the spread in six games this season.

The Ducks have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Oregon's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Ducks score 33.8 points per game, 8.7 more than the Bruins give up (25.1).

Oregon is 1-3 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.1 points.

The Ducks collect 426.7 yards per game, 45.4 more yards than the 381.3 the Bruins allow.

Oregon is 1-4 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team piles up over 381.3 yards.

The Ducks have four giveaways this season, while the Bruins have 11 takeaways .

