The Utah Utes (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Oregon State Beavers (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 foes at Reser Stadium. Oregon State is a 3-point underdog. The point total for the game is set at 55.5.

Odds for Utah vs. Oregon State

Favorite Spread Total Utah -3 55.5

Over/Under Insights

Utah has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in three of five games this season.

Oregon State and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 65.5 points per game, 10 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 9.6 points greater than the 45.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Utes games have an average total of 50.1 points this season, 5.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 62.2 PPG average total in Beavers games this season is 6.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Utah Stats and Trends

So far this season Utah has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Utes are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more (in three chances).

Utah's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

This year, the Utes put up 8.3 more points per game (31.5) than the Beavers allow (23.2).

Utah is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.2 points.

The Utes collect 20 more yards per game (401.2) than the Beavers allow per matchup (381.2).

In games that Utah piles up over 381.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Utes have 10 turnovers, two fewer than the Beavers have takeaways (12).

Oregon State Stats and Trends

In Oregon State's six games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Beavers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in two chances).

Oregon State's games this season have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Beavers rack up 34 points per game, 11.3 more than the Utes give up (22.7).

When Oregon State scores more than 22.7 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Beavers collect 441.8 yards per game, 94.8 more yards than the 347 the Utes give up.

In games that Oregon State amasses more than 347 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year the Beavers have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Utes' takeaways (8).

Season Stats