The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-4, 0-0 C-USA) are touchdown underdogs in a road C-USA matchup against the No. 24 UTSA Roadrunners (7-0, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Joe Aillet Stadium. The total has been set at 59 points for this matchup.

Odds for UTSA vs. Louisiana Tech

Favorite Spread Total UTSA -7 59

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have combined to score more than 59 points in three of seven games this season.

So far this season, 66.7% of Louisiana Tech's games (4/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 59.

The two teams combine to score 66.9 points per game, 7.9 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 50.1 points per game, 8.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Roadrunners games this season is 60.6, 1.6 points above Saturday's total of 59.

In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 60.9 points, 1.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

UTSA Stats and Trends

UTSA has played seven games, with six wins against the spread.

The Roadrunners are 3-1 ATS when favored by 7 points or more this season.

UTSA's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year, the Roadrunners score 7.6 more points per game (38.6) than the Bulldogs allow (31).

UTSA is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 31 points.

The Roadrunners average just 10.9 fewer yards per game (446.3), than the Bulldogs give up per matchup (457.2).

UTSA is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up over 457.2 yards.

The Roadrunners have turned the ball over seven times this season, five fewer than the Bulldogs have forced (12).

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Louisiana Tech has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

This year, the Bulldogs have won against the spread in each of their three games as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Louisiana Tech's games this season have gone over the point total four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

The Bulldogs rack up 9.2 more points per game (28.3) than the Roadrunners allow (19.1).

When Louisiana Tech puts up more than 19.1 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Bulldogs collect 68.1 more yards per game (390.7) than the Roadrunners allow (322.6).

In games that Louisiana Tech totals over 322.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

This year the Bulldogs have 10 turnovers, four fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (14).

Season Stats