Oct 16, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Bronco Mendenhall looks on from the bench against the Duke Blue Devils during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Cavaliers (5-2, 0-0 ACC) are touchdown favorites when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-3, 0-0 ACC) in conference play on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Scott Stadium. The contest's point total is 62.

Odds for Virginia vs. Georgia Tech

Favorite Spread Total Virginia -7 62

Over/Under Insights

Virginia has combined with its opponents to put up more than 62 points only twice this season.

Georgia Tech's games have gone over 62 points in three of six chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 64.6 points per game, 2.6 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 11.9 points above the 50.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Cavaliers and their opponents have scored an average of 65.8 points per game in 2021, 3.8 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Yellow Jackets have averaged a total of 57.6 points, 4.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Virginia Stats and Trends

In Virginia's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Cavaliers have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Cavaliers score 10.4 more points per game (36.1) than the Yellow Jackets give up (25.7).

When Virginia records more than 25.7 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Cavaliers rack up 525.7 yards per game, 143.2 more yards than the 382.5 the Yellow Jackets give up per matchup.

Virginia is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team amasses over 382.5 yards.

This year, the Cavaliers have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Yellow Jackets' takeaways (9).

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

In Georgia Tech's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Yellow Jackets have been underdogs by 7 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Georgia Tech's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Yellow Jackets average 28.5 points per game, 4.1 more than the Cavaliers give up (24.4).

Georgia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.4 points.

The Yellow Jackets collect just 10.4 fewer yards per game (402.7) than the Cavaliers give up per contest (413.1).

When Georgia Tech churns out over 413.1 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over six times, two fewer times than the Cavaliers have forced turnovers (8).

Season Stats