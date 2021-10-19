Oct 16, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Tre Turner (11) runs past Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Marquis Williams (14) during the second half at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-3, 0-0 ACC) are 3-point favorites when they host the Syracuse Orange (3-4, 0-0 ACC) in conference action on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Lane Stadium. The over/under for the outing is set at 45.5.

Odds for Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Virginia Tech -3 45.5

Over/Under Insights

Virginia Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in three of six games this season.

So far this season, 42.9% of Syracuse's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 45.5.

Saturday's over/under is 5.2 points lower than the two team's combined 50.7 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 2.3 points greater than the 43.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Hokies games this season feature an average total of 53.8 points, a number 8.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Orange have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 5.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech has two wins against the spread in six games this season.

This season, the Hokies have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Virginia Tech's games this year have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

This year, the Hokies average just 1.3 fewer points per game (21.7) than the Orange allow (23.0).

When Virginia Tech puts up more than 23.0 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Hokies collect 311.8 yards per game, just 2.8 more than the 309.0 the Orange allow per contest.

In games that Virginia Tech amasses over 309.0 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Hokies have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Orange have forced (6).

Syracuse Stats and Trends

In Syracuse's seven games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Orange have been installed as underdogs by a 3-point margin or more four times and are 4-0 ATS in those games.

Syracuse's games this season have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This season the Orange put up 8.8 more points per game (29.0) than the Hokies allow (20.2).

When Syracuse puts up more than 20.2 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Orange average 404.0 yards per game, 50.5 more yards than the 353.5 the Hokies give up.

When Syracuse picks up more than 353.5 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This season the Orange have turned the ball over eight times, while the Hokies have forced 8 turnovers.

Season Stats