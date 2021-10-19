Publish date:
Wake Forest vs. Army College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 16 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-0) are 3-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 against the Army Black Knights (4-2). The over/under is 52 in this matchup.
Odds for Wake Forest vs. Army
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wake Forest
-3
52
Over/Under Insights
- Wake Forest's games this season have gone over 52 points five of six times.
- Army's games have gone over 52 points in three of six chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 17.7 points lower than the two team's combined 69.7 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 42 points per game, 10.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Demon Deacons games this season feature an average total of 63.0 points, a number 11.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 47.5 PPG average total in Black Knights games this season is 4.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Wake Forest Stats and Trends
- In Wake Forest's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Demon Deacons have been favored by 3 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Wake Forest's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Demon Deacons score 38.7 points per game, 18.0 more than the Black Knights surrender per outing (20.7).
- When Wake Forest records more than 20.7 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Demon Deacons rack up 441.5 yards per game, 159.8 more yards than the 281.7 the Black Knights give up per outing.
- When Wake Forest totals more than 281.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Demon Deacons have six giveaways this season, while the Black Knights have six takeaways .
Army Stats and Trends
- Army is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Black Knights have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.
- Army's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Black Knights average 9.7 more points per game (31.0) than the Demon Deacons allow (21.3).
- Army is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 21.3 points.
- The Black Knights collect 367.5 yards per game, 43.7 fewer yards than the 411.2 the Demon Deacons give up.
- In games that Army piles up more than 411.2 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This season the Black Knights have four turnovers, 10 fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (14).
Season Stats
|Wake Forest
|Stats
|Army
38.7
Avg. Points Scored
31.0
21.3
Avg. Points Allowed
20.7
441.5
Avg. Total Yards
367.5
411.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
281.7
6
Giveaways
4
14
Takeaways
6