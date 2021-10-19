Oct 9, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Christian Beal-Smith (1) celebrates his teams overtime victory with fans following the game against the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 16 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-0) are 3-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 against the Army Black Knights (4-2). The over/under is 52 in this matchup.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Army

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Wake Forest -3 52

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest's games this season have gone over 52 points five of six times.

Army's games have gone over 52 points in three of six chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 17.7 points lower than the two team's combined 69.7 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 42 points per game, 10.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Demon Deacons games this season feature an average total of 63.0 points, a number 11.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 47.5 PPG average total in Black Knights games this season is 4.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

In Wake Forest's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Demon Deacons have been favored by 3 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Wake Forest's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Demon Deacons score 38.7 points per game, 18.0 more than the Black Knights surrender per outing (20.7).

When Wake Forest records more than 20.7 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Demon Deacons rack up 441.5 yards per game, 159.8 more yards than the 281.7 the Black Knights give up per outing.

When Wake Forest totals more than 281.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Demon Deacons have six giveaways this season, while the Black Knights have six takeaways .

Army Stats and Trends

Army is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Black Knights have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.

Army's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Black Knights average 9.7 more points per game (31.0) than the Demon Deacons allow (21.3).

Army is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 21.3 points.

The Black Knights collect 367.5 yards per game, 43.7 fewer yards than the 411.2 the Demon Deacons give up.

In games that Army piles up more than 411.2 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This season the Black Knights have four turnovers, 10 fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (14).

Season Stats