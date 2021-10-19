Publish date:
Washington vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Washington Huskies (2-4, 0-0 Pac-12), who have college football's fourth-ranked pass defense, play the Arizona Wildcats (0-6, 0-0 Pac-12) and their 10th-ranked passing defense on Friday, October 22, 2021. The Huskies are double-digit, 17.5-point favorites. The game's over/under is 44.5.
Odds for Washington vs. Arizona
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Washington
-17.5
44.5
Over/Under Insights
- Washington has combined with its opponents to put up more than 44.5 points in three of five games this season.
- In 50% of Arizona's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 44.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 37.5, is 7.0 points fewer than Friday's over/under.
- The 52.3 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 7.8 more than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.
- Huskies games this season feature an average total of 53.3 points, a number 8.8 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 53.3 points, 8.8 more than the set total in this contest.
Washington Stats and Trends
- Washington has covered the spread on one occasion this year.
- The Huskies have been favored by 17.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Washington's games this year have hit the over one time in five opportunities (20%).
- The Huskies average 8.5 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Wildcats allow (32.0).
- The Huskies rack up 357.2 yards per game, only 14.6 fewer than the 371.8 the Wildcats allow per contest.
- The Huskies have turned the ball over seven more times (12 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Arizona Stats and Trends
- Arizona has two wins against the spread in six games this year.
- The Wildcats have been underdogs by 17.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Arizona's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- This season the Wildcats score 6.3 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Huskies allow (20.3).
- The Wildcats collect only 6.7 more yards per game (349.0) than the Huskies give up per outing (342.3).
- When Arizona churns out over 342.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times this season, six more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (8).
Season Stats
|Washington
|Stats
|Arizona
23.5
Avg. Points Scored
14.0
20.3
Avg. Points Allowed
32.0
357.2
Avg. Total Yards
349.0
342.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
371.8
12
Giveaways
14
8
Takeaways
5