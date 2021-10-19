Oct 16, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Jordan Genmark Heath (15) sacks Washington Huskies quarterback Dylan Morris (9) during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Huskies (2-4, 0-0 Pac-12), who have college football's fourth-ranked pass defense, play the Arizona Wildcats (0-6, 0-0 Pac-12) and their 10th-ranked passing defense on Friday, October 22, 2021. The Huskies are double-digit, 17.5-point favorites. The game's over/under is 44.5.

Odds for Washington vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total Washington -17.5 44.5

Over/Under Insights

Washington has combined with its opponents to put up more than 44.5 points in three of five games this season.

In 50% of Arizona's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 44.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 37.5, is 7.0 points fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 52.3 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 7.8 more than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.

Huskies games this season feature an average total of 53.3 points, a number 8.8 points higher than Friday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 53.3 points, 8.8 more than the set total in this contest.

Washington Stats and Trends

Washington has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

The Huskies have been favored by 17.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Washington's games this year have hit the over one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Huskies average 8.5 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Wildcats allow (32.0).

The Huskies rack up 357.2 yards per game, only 14.6 fewer than the 371.8 the Wildcats allow per contest.

The Huskies have turned the ball over seven more times (12 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Arizona Stats and Trends

Arizona has two wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 17.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

This season the Wildcats score 6.3 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Huskies allow (20.3).

The Wildcats collect only 6.7 more yards per game (349.0) than the Huskies give up per outing (342.3).

When Arizona churns out over 342.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times this season, six more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (8).

Season Stats