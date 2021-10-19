Publish date:
Western Kentucky vs. Florida International College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-4, 0-0 C-USA), who have college football's first-ranked passing offense, take on the Florida International Panthers (1-5, 0-0 C-USA) and their 12th-ranked passing attack on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Hilltoppers are heavy, 15-point favorites. The game's over/under is set at 76.5.
Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Florida International
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Western Kentucky
-15
76.5
Over/Under Insights
- Western Kentucky and its opponents have combined for 76.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just twice this year.
- Florida International and its opponents have combined to score more than 76.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.6, is 7.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 72.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.4 fewer than the 76.5 total in this contest.
- Hilltoppers games have an average total of 63.8 points this season, 12.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 76.5 over/under in this game is 21 points higher than the 55.5 average total in Panthers games this season.
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Western Kentucky is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.
- Western Kentucky has hit the over in 80% of its opportunities this year (four times over five games with a set point total).
- The Hilltoppers rack up four more points per game (40.8) than the Panthers give up (36.8).
- When Western Kentucky records more than 36.8 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Hilltoppers collect 63 more yards per game (545) than the Panthers allow per contest (482).
- Western Kentucky is 1-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out over 482 yards.
- This year, the Hilltoppers have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Panthers' takeaways (3).
Florida International Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Florida International has one win against the spread.
- The Panthers have been underdogs by 15 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Florida International's games this season have hit the over on four of five set point totals (80%).
- This season the Panthers score 7.5 fewer points per game (27.8) than the Hilltoppers allow (35.3).
- The Panthers collect 40.9 fewer yards per game (433.8) than the Hilltoppers give up (474.7).
- In games that Florida International churns out over 474.7 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year the Panthers have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Hilltoppers' takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|Western Kentucky
|Stats
|Florida International
40.8
Avg. Points Scored
27.8
35.3
Avg. Points Allowed
36.8
545
Avg. Total Yards
433.8
474.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
482
6
Giveaways
9
8
Takeaways
3