Oct 2, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers running back Adam Cofield (7) gets tackled by Michigan State Spartans linebacker Cal Haladay (27) and defensive tackle Jacob Slade (64) during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-4, 0-0 C-USA), who have college football's first-ranked passing offense, take on the Florida International Panthers (1-5, 0-0 C-USA) and their 12th-ranked passing attack on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Hilltoppers are heavy, 15-point favorites. The game's over/under is set at 76.5.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Florida International

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Western Kentucky -15 76.5

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky and its opponents have combined for 76.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just twice this year.

Florida International and its opponents have combined to score more than 76.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.6, is 7.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 72.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.4 fewer than the 76.5 total in this contest.

Hilltoppers games have an average total of 63.8 points this season, 12.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 76.5 over/under in this game is 21 points higher than the 55.5 average total in Panthers games this season.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Western Kentucky is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

Western Kentucky has hit the over in 80% of its opportunities this year (four times over five games with a set point total).

The Hilltoppers rack up four more points per game (40.8) than the Panthers give up (36.8).

When Western Kentucky records more than 36.8 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Hilltoppers collect 63 more yards per game (545) than the Panthers allow per contest (482).

Western Kentucky is 1-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out over 482 yards.

This year, the Hilltoppers have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Panthers' takeaways (3).

Florida International Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Florida International has one win against the spread.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 15 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Florida International's games this season have hit the over on four of five set point totals (80%).

This season the Panthers score 7.5 fewer points per game (27.8) than the Hilltoppers allow (35.3).

The Panthers collect 40.9 fewer yards per game (433.8) than the Hilltoppers give up (474.7).

In games that Florida International churns out over 474.7 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year the Panthers have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Hilltoppers' takeaways (8).

Season Stats