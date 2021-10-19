Publish date:
Western Michigan vs. Toledo College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Western Michigan Broncos (5-2, 0-0 MAC) visit the Toledo Rockets (3-4, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between MAC opponents at the The Glass Bowl. Toledo is a 2.5-point underdog. The over/under is 55 for this matchup.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Western Michigan vs. Toledo
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Western Michigan
-2.5
55
Over/Under Insights
- Western Michigan and its opponents have combined to put up more than 55 points in four of seven games this season.
- Toledo and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 3.7 points lower than the two team's combined 58.7 points per game average.
- The 45 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10 fewer than the 55 over/under in this contest.
- Broncos games this season feature an average total of 61.4 points, a number 6.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55.3 PPG average total in Rockets games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Western Michigan Stats and Trends
- In Western Michigan's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Broncos have an ATS record of 3-1-1 in their five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Western Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Broncos score 31 points per game, 12.3 more than the Rockets surrender per matchup (18.7).
- Western Michigan is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 18.7 points.
- The Broncos average 122.1 more yards per game (438.4) than the Rockets give up per outing (316.3).
- When Western Michigan piles up over 316.3 yards, the team is 4-2-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Broncos have turned the ball over six times this season, six fewer than the Rockets have forced (12).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Western Michigan at SISportsbook.
Toledo Stats and Trends
- Toledo has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Rockets have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Toledo's games this season have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).
- This year the Rockets put up just 1.4 more points per game (27.7) than the Broncos allow (26.3).
- When Toledo records more than 26.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Rockets collect 386.4 yards per game, 67 more yards than the 319.4 the Broncos give up.
- In games that Toledo picks up more than 319.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- This year the Rockets have two turnovers, seven fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (9).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Western Michigan
|Stats
|Toledo
31
Avg. Points Scored
27.7
26.3
Avg. Points Allowed
18.7
438.4
Avg. Total Yards
386.4
319.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.3
6
Giveaways
2
9
Takeaways
12