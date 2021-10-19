Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Kaleb Eleby (5) and offensive lineman Mark Brooks (60) react leaving the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Michigan Broncos (5-2, 0-0 MAC) visit the Toledo Rockets (3-4, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between MAC opponents at the The Glass Bowl. Toledo is a 2.5-point underdog. The over/under is 55 for this matchup.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Toledo

Favorite Spread Total Western Michigan -2.5 55

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have combined to put up more than 55 points in four of seven games this season.

Toledo and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 3.7 points lower than the two team's combined 58.7 points per game average.

The 45 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10 fewer than the 55 over/under in this contest.

Broncos games this season feature an average total of 61.4 points, a number 6.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.3 PPG average total in Rockets games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

In Western Michigan's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Broncos have an ATS record of 3-1-1 in their five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Western Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Broncos score 31 points per game, 12.3 more than the Rockets surrender per matchup (18.7).

Western Michigan is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 18.7 points.

The Broncos average 122.1 more yards per game (438.4) than the Rockets give up per outing (316.3).

When Western Michigan piles up over 316.3 yards, the team is 4-2-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over six times this season, six fewer than the Rockets have forced (12).

Toledo Stats and Trends

Toledo has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Rockets have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Toledo's games this season have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

This year the Rockets put up just 1.4 more points per game (27.7) than the Broncos allow (26.3).

When Toledo records more than 26.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Rockets collect 386.4 yards per game, 67 more yards than the 319.4 the Broncos give up.

In games that Toledo picks up more than 319.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year the Rockets have two turnovers, seven fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (9).

Season Stats