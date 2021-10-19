Oct 16, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst looks to the scoreboard during the second quarter against the Army Black Knights at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the nation's toughest defenses square off when the Wisconsin Badgers (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) take college football's 23rd-ranked scoring defense into a matchup with the No. 25 Purdue Boilermakers (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten), who have the No. 5 scoring defense, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Badgers are 3-point favorites. The game's point total is 40.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Purdue

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -3 40

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have gone over the current 40-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.

So far this season, 50% of Purdue's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 40.

Saturday's over/under is 3.4 points lower than the two team's combined 43.4 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 6.7 points above the 33.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Badgers games this season is 45, five points more than Saturday's over/under of 40.

The 40-point total for this game is 13.8 points below the 53.8 points per game average total in Boilermakers games this season.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Wisconsin has two wins against the spread.

The Badgers have been favored by 3 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Badgers average 19.7 points per game, 5.7 more than the Boilermakers allow per contest (14).

When Wisconsin puts up more than 14 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Badgers average 73.2 more yards per game (368) than the Boilermakers give up per contest (294.8).

Wisconsin is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up more than 294.8 yards.

This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 15 times, nine more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (6).

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Boilermakers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in two chances).

Purdue's games this season have not gone over the total in six opportunities.

This season the Boilermakers score 4.4 more points per game (23.7) than the Badgers allow (19.3).

When Purdue puts up more than 19.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Boilermakers average 197.2 more yards per game (423) than the Badgers allow per outing (225.8).

In games that Purdue churns out over 225.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This season the Boilermakers have turned the ball over eight times, four more than the Badgers' takeaways (4).

Season Stats