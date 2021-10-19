Publish date:
Wyoming vs. New Mexico College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Wyoming Cowboys (4-2, 0-0 MWC) are 20-point favorites when they host the New Mexico Lobos (2-5, 0-0 MWC) in a MWC matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The game has an over/under of 40.5 points.
Odds for Wyoming vs. New Mexico
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wyoming
-20
40.5
Over/Under Insights
- Wyoming and its opponents have gone over the current 40.5-point total in three of five games this season.
- In 50% of New Mexico's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 40.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.3, is 1.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 10.5 points under the 51 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 50.2 points, a number 9.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Lobos have averaged a total of 48.7 points, 8.2 more than the set total in this contest.
Wyoming Stats and Trends
- So far this year Wyoming has one win against the spread.
- The Cowboys have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 20 points or more.
- Wyoming's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- The Cowboys average 3.4 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Lobos give up (28.7).
- When Wyoming records more than 28.7 points, it is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Cowboys rack up 333.3 yards per game, 28.7 fewer yards than the 362 the Lobos give up per matchup.
- In games that Wyoming piles up more than 362 yards, the team is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over 11 times, three more than the Lobos' takeaways (8).
New Mexico Stats and Trends
- New Mexico has not covered the spread yet this season.
- The Lobos have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 20 points or more.
- New Mexico's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- This season the Lobos score 8.3 fewer points per game (14) than the Cowboys allow (22.3).
- New Mexico is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 22.3 points.
- The Lobos average 66.2 fewer yards per game (253.6) than the Cowboys allow (319.8).
- The Lobos have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Season Stats
|Wyoming
|Stats
|New Mexico
25.3
Avg. Points Scored
14
22.3
Avg. Points Allowed
28.7
333.3
Avg. Total Yards
253.6
319.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
362
11
Giveaways
12
9
Takeaways
8