Oct 16, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Sean Chambers (2) drops back to pass against the Fresno State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The Wyoming Cowboys (4-2, 0-0 MWC) are 20-point favorites when they host the New Mexico Lobos (2-5, 0-0 MWC) in a MWC matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The game has an over/under of 40.5 points.

Odds for Wyoming vs. New Mexico

Favorite Spread Total Wyoming -20 40.5

Over/Under Insights

Wyoming and its opponents have gone over the current 40.5-point total in three of five games this season.

In 50% of New Mexico's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 40.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.3, is 1.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 10.5 points under the 51 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 50.2 points, a number 9.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Lobos have averaged a total of 48.7 points, 8.2 more than the set total in this contest.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

So far this year Wyoming has one win against the spread.

The Cowboys have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 20 points or more.

Wyoming's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Cowboys average 3.4 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Lobos give up (28.7).

When Wyoming records more than 28.7 points, it is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cowboys rack up 333.3 yards per game, 28.7 fewer yards than the 362 the Lobos give up per matchup.

In games that Wyoming piles up more than 362 yards, the team is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over 11 times, three more than the Lobos' takeaways (8).

New Mexico Stats and Trends

New Mexico has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Lobos have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 20 points or more.

New Mexico's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Lobos score 8.3 fewer points per game (14) than the Cowboys allow (22.3).

New Mexico is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 22.3 points.

The Lobos average 66.2 fewer yards per game (253.6) than the Cowboys allow (319.8).

The Lobos have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Season Stats