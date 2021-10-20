Oct 9, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons head coach Troy Calhoun on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Air Force Falcons (6-1, 0-0 MWC) will put their ninth-ranked run defense to the test against the No. 22 San Diego State Aztecs (6-0, 0-0 MWC) and the No. 20 rushing offense in the country, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Falcons are favored by 3.5 points in the game. A 40-point over/under is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Air Force vs. San Diego State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Air Force -3.5 40

Over/Under Insights

Air Force and its opponents have gone over the current 40-point total in three of six games this season.

San Diego State has combined with its opponents to score more than 40 points in three of six games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 24.2 points lower than the two team's combined 64.2 points per game average.

The 32.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.7 fewer than the 40 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Falcons games this season is 48.7, 8.7 points above Saturday's over/under of 40.

The 40-point over/under for this game is 4.0 points below the 44.0 points per game average total in Aztecs games this season.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Air Force has five wins against the spread in seven games this year.

This season, the Falcons have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Air Force's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Falcons average 15.4 more points per game (31.4) than the Aztecs give up (16.0).

When Air Force scores more than 16.0 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Falcons collect 132.8 more yards per game (415.3) than the Aztecs allow per matchup (282.5).

In games that Air Force picks up more than 282.5 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Falcons have four giveaways this season, while the Aztecs have 10 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Air Force at SISportsbook.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, San Diego State is 4-2-0 this year.

The Aztecs covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

San Diego State's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

This season the Aztecs average 16.5 more points per game (32.8) than the Falcons give up (16.3).

San Diego State is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team scores more than 16.3 points.

The Aztecs average 348.5 yards per game, 59.6 more yards than the 288.9 the Falcons give up.

San Diego State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out over 288.9 yards.

The Aztecs have seven giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 11 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats