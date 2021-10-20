Publish date:
Alabama vs. Tennessee College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1, 0-0 SEC) are heavy, 25-point favorites at home at Bryant-Denny Stadium against the Tennessee Volunteers (4-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Both squads feature dynamic offenses, with the Crimson Tide fourth in points per game, and the Volunteers 11th. The over/under is set at 67.
Odds for Alabama vs. Tennessee
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Alabama
-25
67
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama has combined with its opponents to put up more than 67 points only two times this season.
- Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 67 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 17.3 points lower than the two team's combined 84.3 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 43 points per game, 24 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Crimson Tide games have an average total of 61.6 points this season, 5.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Volunteers have averaged a total of 62.5 points, 4.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Alabama is 4-3-0 this year.
- This season, the Crimson Tide have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 25 points or more.
- Alabama's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- This year, the Crimson Tide rack up 22.1 more points per game (45) than the Volunteers give up (22.9).
- When Alabama puts up more than 22.9 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide collect 481.6 yards per game, 113.6 more yards than the 368 the Volunteers allow per outing.
- In games that Alabama picks up over 368 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over five times this season, four fewer than the Volunteers have forced (9).
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- In Tennessee's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- Tennessee's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Volunteers put up 39.3 points per game, 19.2 more than the Crimson Tide surrender (20.1).
- Tennessee is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.1 points.
- The Volunteers rack up 172.6 more yards per game (473) than the Crimson Tide allow per outing (300.4).
- When Tennessee churns out more than 300.4 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Volunteers have seven giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 12 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|Tennessee
45
Avg. Points Scored
39.3
20.1
Avg. Points Allowed
22.9
481.6
Avg. Total Yards
473
300.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
368
5
Giveaways
7
12
Takeaways
9