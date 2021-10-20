Oct 16, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1, 0-0 SEC) are heavy, 25-point favorites at home at Bryant-Denny Stadium against the Tennessee Volunteers (4-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Both squads feature dynamic offenses, with the Crimson Tide fourth in points per game, and the Volunteers 11th. The over/under is set at 67.

Odds for Alabama vs. Tennessee

Favorite Spread Total Alabama -25 67

Over/Under Insights

Alabama has combined with its opponents to put up more than 67 points only two times this season.

Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 67 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 17.3 points lower than the two team's combined 84.3 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 43 points per game, 24 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Crimson Tide games have an average total of 61.6 points this season, 5.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Volunteers have averaged a total of 62.5 points, 4.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Alabama is 4-3-0 this year.

This season, the Crimson Tide have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 25 points or more.

Alabama's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

This year, the Crimson Tide rack up 22.1 more points per game (45) than the Volunteers give up (22.9).

When Alabama puts up more than 22.9 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide collect 481.6 yards per game, 113.6 more yards than the 368 the Volunteers allow per outing.

In games that Alabama picks up over 368 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over five times this season, four fewer than the Volunteers have forced (9).

Tennessee Stats and Trends

In Tennessee's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

Tennessee's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Volunteers put up 39.3 points per game, 19.2 more than the Crimson Tide surrender (20.1).

Tennessee is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.1 points.

The Volunteers rack up 172.6 more yards per game (473) than the Crimson Tide allow per outing (300.4).

When Tennessee churns out more than 300.4 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Volunteers have seven giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 12 takeaways .

Season Stats