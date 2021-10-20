October 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Arizona Cardinals vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:
Oct 17, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) slides with the ball against Cleveland Browns cornerback Troy Hill (23) during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 17, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) slides with the ball against Cleveland Browns cornerback Troy Hill (23) during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans (1-5) are a massive underdog by 17 points as they look to end a five-game slide in a matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (6-0) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at State Farm Stadium. A 47.5-point over/under is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in five of six games this season.
  • Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.6, is 0.1 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 46.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 51.1 points per game in 2020, 3.6 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 44.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Against the spread, Arizona is 5-1-0 this season.
  • Arizona's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
  • The Cardinals put up 3.6 more points per game (32.3) than the Texans surrender (28.7).
  • Arizona is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team records more than 28.7 points.
  • The Cardinals rack up 403.0 yards per game, just 11.8 more than the 391.2 the Texans allow per outing.
  • Arizona is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out more than 391.2 yards.
  • The Cardinals have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Texans have forced (8).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Arizona's matchup with the Texans.
  • Houston is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Texans are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 17 points or more.
  • Houston's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
  • The Texans put up just 2.9 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Cardinals surrender (18.2).
  • Houston is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team scores more than 18.2 points.
  • The Texans average 48.5 fewer yards per game (294.3) than the Cardinals allow per matchup (342.8).
  • Houston is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team amasses more than 342.8 yards.
  • The Texans have turned the ball over 11 times, two fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (13).

Home and road insights

  • The average point total in Cardinals home games this season is 49.5 points, 2.0 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).
  • In away games, Houston has only one win against the spread and is 0-3 overall.
  • This season, in three road games, Houston has gone over the total once.
  • Texans away games this season average 46.5 total points, 1.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.