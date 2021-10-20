Oct 17, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) slides with the ball against Cleveland Browns cornerback Troy Hill (23) during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans (1-5) are a massive underdog by 17 points as they look to end a five-game slide in a matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (6-0) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at State Farm Stadium. A 47.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in five of six games this season.

Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.6, is 0.1 points more than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 46.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 51.1 points per game in 2020, 3.6 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 44.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

Against the spread, Arizona is 5-1-0 this season.

Arizona's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Cardinals put up 3.6 more points per game (32.3) than the Texans surrender (28.7).

Arizona is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team records more than 28.7 points.

The Cardinals rack up 403.0 yards per game, just 11.8 more than the 391.2 the Texans allow per outing.

Arizona is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out more than 391.2 yards.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Texans have forced (8).

Texans stats and trends

Houston is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Texans are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 17 points or more.

Houston's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Texans put up just 2.9 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Cardinals surrender (18.2).

Houston is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team scores more than 18.2 points.

The Texans average 48.5 fewer yards per game (294.3) than the Cardinals allow per matchup (342.8).

Houston is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team amasses more than 342.8 yards.

The Texans have turned the ball over 11 times, two fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (13).

Home and road insights

The average point total in Cardinals home games this season is 49.5 points, 2.0 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).

In away games, Houston has only one win against the spread and is 0-3 overall.

This season, in three road games, Houston has gone over the total once.

Texans away games this season average 46.5 total points, 1.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).

