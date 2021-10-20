Publish date:
Arizona Cardinals vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Houston Texans (1-5) are a massive underdog by 17 points as they look to end a five-game slide in a matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (6-0) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at State Farm Stadium. A 47.5-point over/under is set for the game.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Cardinals vs. Texans
Over/under insights
- Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in five of six games this season.
- Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.6, is 0.1 points more than Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 46.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 51.1 points per game in 2020, 3.6 more than Sunday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 44.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Cardinals stats and trends
- Against the spread, Arizona is 5-1-0 this season.
- Arizona's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Cardinals put up 3.6 more points per game (32.3) than the Texans surrender (28.7).
- Arizona is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team records more than 28.7 points.
- The Cardinals rack up 403.0 yards per game, just 11.8 more than the 391.2 the Texans allow per outing.
- Arizona is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out more than 391.2 yards.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Texans have forced (8).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Arizona's matchup with the Texans.
Texans stats and trends
- Houston is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Texans are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 17 points or more.
- Houston's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
- The Texans put up just 2.9 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Cardinals surrender (18.2).
- Houston is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team scores more than 18.2 points.
- The Texans average 48.5 fewer yards per game (294.3) than the Cardinals allow per matchup (342.8).
- Houston is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team amasses more than 342.8 yards.
- The Texans have turned the ball over 11 times, two fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (13).
Home and road insights
- The average point total in Cardinals home games this season is 49.5 points, 2.0 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).
- In away games, Houston has only one win against the spread and is 0-3 overall.
- This season, in three road games, Houston has gone over the total once.
- Texans away games this season average 46.5 total points, 1.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.