Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith reacts after beating the New York Jets 27-20 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins (1-5) will fight to halt their five-game losing streak as they are 2.5-point underdogs against the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The point total is set at 47.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Falcons vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

Atlanta and its opponents have combined for 47.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just twice this year.

Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 37.5, is 10.0 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 11.6 points fewer than the 59.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in Falcons games this season is 48.0, 0.5 points above Sunday's over/under of 47.5.

The 45.5 PPG average total in Dolphins games this season is 2.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Falcons have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Atlanta's games this year have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Falcons average 8.5 fewer points per game (21.0) than the Dolphins give up (29.5).

The Falcons rack up 72.2 fewer yards per game (345.6) than the Dolphins give up per outing (417.8).

This year, the Falcons have six turnovers, one fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (7).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Atlanta's matchup with the Dolphins.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami has covered the spread twice this season.

The Dolphins have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Miami's games this year have gone over the point total three times in six opportunities (50%).

The Dolphins put up 16.5 points per game, 13.1 fewer than the Falcons allow (29.6).

The Dolphins collect 290.0 yards per game, 62.6 fewer yards than the 352.6 the Falcons allow.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over nine times this season, six more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (3).

Home and road insights

At home, the Dolphins are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or greater.

Dolphins home games this season average 44.8 total points, 2.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).

The average point total in Falcons away games this season is 49.5 points, 2.0 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.