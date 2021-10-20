Oct 2, 2021; Muncie, Indiana, USA; Ball State Cardinals wide receiver Jayshon Jackson (12) runs after making a catch while Army Black Knights outside linebacker Andre Carter (34) defends during the second half at Scheumann Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Ball State Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 MAC) the edge when they host the Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-4, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between MAC rivals at Scheumann Stadium. Ball State is favored by 5.5 points. The point total is set at 51.5 for the contest.

Odds for Ball State vs. Miami (OH)

Favorite Spread Total Ball State -5.5 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Ball State and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in four of six games this season.

Miami (OH)'s games have gone over 51.5 points in three of seven chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 49.3 points per game, 2.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 51.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 54.6 points, a number 3.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the RedHawks have averaged a total of 53.7 points, 2.2 more than the set total in this contest.

Ball State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Ball State is 3-3-0 this season.

Ball State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Cardinals put up just 2.6 more points per game (25.6) than the RedHawks give up (23).

When Ball State puts up more than 23 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Cardinals rack up just 17.7 fewer yards per game (335.4) than the RedHawks allow per outing (353.1).

In games that Ball State totals over 353.1 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the RedHawks have forced (5).

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Miami (OH) has two wins against the spread.

This year, the RedHawks have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Miami (OH)'s games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This year the RedHawks average 4.7 fewer points per game (23.7) than the Cardinals surrender (28.4).

When Miami (OH) records more than 28.4 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The RedHawks collect just 6.5 fewer yards per game (392.4) than the Cardinals give up per contest (398.9).

Miami (OH) is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses more than 398.9 yards.

The RedHawks have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (10).

Season Stats