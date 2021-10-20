Publish date:
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Baltimore Ravens (5-1) are favored by 6.5 points as they fight to keep their five-game winning streak intact in a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The over/under is 47.
Odds for Ravens vs. Bengals
Over/under insights
- Baltimore and its opponents have combined to put up more than 47 points in three of six games this season.
- Cincinnati's games have gone over 47 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53, is 6.0 points above Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 8.0 points above the 39 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Ravens and their opponents have scored an average of 49.3 points per game in 2020, 2.3 more than Sunday's total.
- The 47 over/under in this game is 0.8 points above the 46.2 average total in Bengals games this season.
Ravens stats and trends
- In Baltimore's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Ravens have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more.
- Baltimore's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Ravens rack up 9.8 more points per game (28.3) than the Bengals give up (18.5).
- Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.5 points.
- The Ravens collect 421.7 yards per game, 90.7 more yards than the 331.0 the Bengals allow per contest.
- Baltimore is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals over 331.0 yards.
- The Ravens have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Bengals stats and trends
- Cincinnati has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
- Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over one time in six opportunities (16.7%).
- This season the Bengals put up 4.2 more points per game (24.7) than the Ravens give up (20.5).
- Cincinnati is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 20.5 points.
- The Bengals collect just 14.8 fewer yards per game (344.5) than the Ravens allow (359.3).
- When Cincinnati picks up more than 359.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This season the Bengals have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Ravens' takeaways (6).
Home and road insights
- Baltimore has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-0 overall there, this season.
- The Ravens are winless ATS (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites or more at home.
- Baltimore has gone over the total twice in three home games this season.
- Ravens home games this season average 50.3 total points, 3.3 more than this outing's over/under (47).
- Cincinnati has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, on the road.
- This year, in three road games, Cincinnati has not hit the over once.
- Bengals away games this season average 44.3 total points, 2.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (47).
