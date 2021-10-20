Oct 17, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a touchdown pass as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) defends during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens (5-1) are favored by 6.5 points as they fight to keep their five-game winning streak intact in a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The over/under is 47.

Odds for Ravens vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Baltimore and its opponents have combined to put up more than 47 points in three of six games this season.

Cincinnati's games have gone over 47 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53, is 6.0 points above Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 8.0 points above the 39 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Ravens and their opponents have scored an average of 49.3 points per game in 2020, 2.3 more than Sunday's total.

The 47 over/under in this game is 0.8 points above the 46.2 average total in Bengals games this season.

Ravens stats and trends

In Baltimore's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Ravens have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more.

Baltimore's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Ravens rack up 9.8 more points per game (28.3) than the Bengals give up (18.5).

Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.5 points.

The Ravens collect 421.7 yards per game, 90.7 more yards than the 331.0 the Bengals allow per contest.

Baltimore is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals over 331.0 yards.

The Ravens have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over one time in six opportunities (16.7%).

This season the Bengals put up 4.2 more points per game (24.7) than the Ravens give up (20.5).

Cincinnati is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 20.5 points.

The Bengals collect just 14.8 fewer yards per game (344.5) than the Ravens allow (359.3).

When Cincinnati picks up more than 359.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This season the Bengals have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Ravens' takeaways (6).

Home and road insights

Baltimore has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-0 overall there, this season.

The Ravens are winless ATS (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites or more at home.

Baltimore has gone over the total twice in three home games this season.

Ravens home games this season average 50.3 total points, 3.3 more than this outing's over/under (47).

Cincinnati has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, on the road.

This year, in three road games, Cincinnati has not hit the over once.

Bengals away games this season average 44.3 total points, 2.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (47).

