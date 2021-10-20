Sep 18, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Bulls wide receiver Quian Williams (3) celebrates his two point conversion with wide receiver Dominic Johnson (9). Williams' conversion cut the Bulls deficit to 28-25 against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers late in the fourth quarter of play at UB Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bulls (3-4, 0-0 MAC) visit the Akron Zips (2-5, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between MAC opponents at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. Akron is an 11-point underdog. The game's point total is set at 57.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Buffalo vs. Akron

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Buffalo -11 57

Over/Under Insights

Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points only two times this season.

So far this season, 42.9% of Akron's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 57.

Saturday's over/under is 5.1 points higher than the combined 51.9 PPG average of the two teams.

The 65.9 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 8.9 more than the 57 over/under in this contest.

Bulls games this season feature an average total of 57.2 points, a number 0.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.7 PPG average total in Zips games this season is 3.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Buffalo has one win against the spread in seven games this year.

This season, the Bulls are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 11 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Bulls put up 30.6 points per game, 7.4 fewer than the Zips surrender per matchup (38).

The Bulls collect 37.4 fewer yards per game (405.3), than the Zips allow per contest (442.7).

In games that Buffalo piles up over 442.7 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Bulls have seven giveaways this season, while the Zips have nine takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Buffalo at SISportsbook.

Akron Stats and Trends

Akron has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Zips have been underdogs by 11 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Akron's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Zips score 6.6 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Bulls allow (27.9).

Akron is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 27.9 points.

The Zips rack up 71.6 fewer yards per game (346.4) than the Bulls give up (418).

The Zips have turned the ball over nine times this season, three more turnovers than the Bulls have forced (6).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats