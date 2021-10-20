Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake is interviewed by ESPN sideline reporter Stormy Buonantony after the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington State Cougars (4-3) are 4.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 against the BYU Cougars (5-2). The over/under is 55.5 in this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for BYU vs. Washington State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total BYU -4.5 55.5

Over/Under Insights

BYU and its opponents have scored at least 55.5 points only twice this season.

Washington State and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in three of seven games this season.

The two teams combine to score 52.4 points per game, 3.1 less than the total in this contest.

The 48.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.8 fewer than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in BYU Cougars games this season is 55, 0.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 55.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Washington State Cougars have averaged a total of 58.6 points, 3.1 more than the set total in this contest.

BYU Stats and Trends

In BYU's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The BYU Cougars have been favored by 4.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

BYU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year, the BYU Cougars rack up just one more point per game (26.7) than the Washington State Cougars give up (25.7).

When BYU scores more than 25.7 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The BYU Cougars average 404 yards per game, just 11.7 more than the 392.3 the Washington State Cougars allow per contest.

In games that BYU amasses more than 392.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The BYU Cougars have turned the ball over seven times this season, eight fewer than the Washington State Cougars have forced (15).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for BYU at SISportsbook.

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

This year, the Washington State Cougars have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Washington State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Washington State Cougars rack up just 2.7 more points per game (25.7) than the BYU Cougars allow (23).

When Washington State puts up more than 23 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Washington State Cougars rack up just 15.7 fewer yards per game (375.9) than the BYU Cougars allow per contest (391.6).

When Washington State piles up over 391.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year the Washington State Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times, one more than the BYU Cougars' takeaways (11).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats