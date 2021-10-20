Publish date:
BYU vs. Washington State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Washington State Cougars (4-3) are 4.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 against the BYU Cougars (5-2). The over/under is 55.5 in this game.
Odds for BYU vs. Washington State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
BYU
-4.5
55.5
Over/Under Insights
- BYU and its opponents have scored at least 55.5 points only twice this season.
- Washington State and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in three of seven games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 52.4 points per game, 3.1 less than the total in this contest.
- The 48.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.8 fewer than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in BYU Cougars games this season is 55, 0.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 55.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Washington State Cougars have averaged a total of 58.6 points, 3.1 more than the set total in this contest.
BYU Stats and Trends
- In BYU's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The BYU Cougars have been favored by 4.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- BYU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This year, the BYU Cougars rack up just one more point per game (26.7) than the Washington State Cougars give up (25.7).
- When BYU scores more than 25.7 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The BYU Cougars average 404 yards per game, just 11.7 more than the 392.3 the Washington State Cougars allow per contest.
- In games that BYU amasses more than 392.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The BYU Cougars have turned the ball over seven times this season, eight fewer than the Washington State Cougars have forced (15).
Washington State Stats and Trends
- Washington State has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
- This year, the Washington State Cougars have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
- Washington State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Washington State Cougars rack up just 2.7 more points per game (25.7) than the BYU Cougars allow (23).
- When Washington State puts up more than 23 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Washington State Cougars rack up just 15.7 fewer yards per game (375.9) than the BYU Cougars allow per contest (391.6).
- When Washington State piles up over 391.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year the Washington State Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times, one more than the BYU Cougars' takeaways (11).
Season Stats
|BYU
|Stats
|Washington State
26.7
Avg. Points Scored
25.7
23
Avg. Points Allowed
25.7
404
Avg. Total Yards
375.9
391.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
392.3
7
Giveaways
12
11
Takeaways
15