The California Golden Bears (1-5, 0-0 Pac-12) are 9-point favorites when they host the Colorado Buffaloes (2-4, 0-0 Pac-12) in conference play on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at California Memorial Stadium. The over/under is 43 for this matchup.

Odds for Cal vs. Colorado

Favorite Spread Total Cal -9 43

Over/Under Insights

Cal's games this season have gone over 43 points three of six times.

Colorado's games have gone over 43 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 2.8 points higher than the combined 40.2 PPG average of the two teams.

The 46.8 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 3.8 more than the 43 over/under in this contest.

Golden Bears games this season feature an average total of 50.3 points, a number 7.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Buffaloes have averaged a total of 48.4 points, 5.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Golden Bears have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 9 points or more.

Cal's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The Golden Bears average 3.2 more points per game (23) than the Buffaloes give up (19.8).

Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.8 points.

The Golden Bears average 40 more yards per game (406.3) than the Buffaloes give up per matchup (366.3).

Cal is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team piles up more than 366.3 yards.

The Golden Bears have turned the ball over six times this season, one more turnover than the Buffaloes have forced (5).

Colorado Stats and Trends

Colorado has two wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Buffaloes have been underdogs by 9 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

Colorado's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Buffaloes rack up 9.8 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Golden Bears surrender (27).

When Colorado puts up more than 27 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Buffaloes average 147.8 fewer yards per game (260.5) than the Golden Bears give up per matchup (408.3).

This season the Buffaloes have five turnovers, three fewer than the Golden Bears have takeaways (8).

Season Stats