Publish date:
Cal vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The California Golden Bears (1-5, 0-0 Pac-12) are 9-point favorites when they host the Colorado Buffaloes (2-4, 0-0 Pac-12) in conference play on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at California Memorial Stadium. The over/under is 43 for this matchup.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Cal vs. Colorado
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cal
-9
43
Over/Under Insights
- Cal's games this season have gone over 43 points three of six times.
- Colorado's games have gone over 43 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's total is 2.8 points higher than the combined 40.2 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 46.8 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 3.8 more than the 43 over/under in this contest.
- Golden Bears games this season feature an average total of 50.3 points, a number 7.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Buffaloes have averaged a total of 48.4 points, 5.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Cal Stats and Trends
- Cal has three wins against the spread in six games this year.
- The Golden Bears have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 9 points or more.
- Cal's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).
- The Golden Bears average 3.2 more points per game (23) than the Buffaloes give up (19.8).
- Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.8 points.
- The Golden Bears average 40 more yards per game (406.3) than the Buffaloes give up per matchup (366.3).
- Cal is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team piles up more than 366.3 yards.
- The Golden Bears have turned the ball over six times this season, one more turnover than the Buffaloes have forced (5).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cal at SISportsbook.
Colorado Stats and Trends
- Colorado has two wins against the spread in six games this season.
- The Buffaloes have been underdogs by 9 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.
- Colorado's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- The Buffaloes rack up 9.8 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Golden Bears surrender (27).
- When Colorado puts up more than 27 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Buffaloes average 147.8 fewer yards per game (260.5) than the Golden Bears give up per matchup (408.3).
- This season the Buffaloes have five turnovers, three fewer than the Golden Bears have takeaways (8).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Cal
|Stats
|Colorado
23
Avg. Points Scored
17.2
27
Avg. Points Allowed
19.8
406.3
Avg. Total Yards
260.5
408.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
366.3
6
Giveaways
5
8
Takeaways
5