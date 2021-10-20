Publish date:
Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Carolina Panthers (3-3) are 3-point favorites as they attempt to end their three-game losing streak in a matchup against the New York Giants (1-5) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. This game has an over/under of 43 points.
Odds for Panthers vs. Giants
Over/under insights
- Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 43 points just two times this season.
- New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 43 points in four of six games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.8, is 0.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 6.7 points under the 49.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 45.9 points per game in 2020, 2.9 more than Sunday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 45.7 points, 2.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Panthers stats and trends
- Carolina has three wins against the spread in six games this season.
- The Panthers have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- Carolina's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Panthers average 5.7 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Giants surrender (29.5).
- The Panthers rack up 353.8 yards per game, 47.5 fewer yards than the 401.3 the Giants allow per contest.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two more turnovers than the Giants have forced (8).
Giants stats and trends
- So far this year New York has two wins against the spread.
- The Giants have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in four chances).
- New York's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Giants score 19.0 points per game, comparable to the 20.2 the Panthers give up.
- New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 20.2 points.
- The Giants collect 52.4 more yards per game (360.7) than the Panthers give up per matchup (308.3).
- New York is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team piles up more than 308.3 yards.
- The Giants have turned the ball over three more times (9 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Home and road insights
- New York has not covered the spread at home, and is 0-3 overall there, this year.
- New York has not hit the over in three home games this year.
- The average point total in Giants home games this season is 45.8 points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (43).
- The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point favorites or more away from home.
- Panthers away games this season average 47.3 total points, 4.3 more than this contest's over/under (43).
