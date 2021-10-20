Oct 17, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) stumbles after the catch and is watched by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander (24) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers (3-3) are 3-point favorites as they attempt to end their three-game losing streak in a matchup against the New York Giants (1-5) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. This game has an over/under of 43 points.

Odds for Panthers vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 43 points just two times this season.

New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 43 points in four of six games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.8, is 0.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 6.7 points under the 49.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 45.9 points per game in 2020, 2.9 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 45.7 points, 2.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Panthers have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Carolina's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Panthers average 5.7 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Giants surrender (29.5).

The Panthers rack up 353.8 yards per game, 47.5 fewer yards than the 401.3 the Giants allow per contest.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two more turnovers than the Giants have forced (8).

Giants stats and trends

So far this year New York has two wins against the spread.

The Giants have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in four chances).

New York's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Giants score 19.0 points per game, comparable to the 20.2 the Panthers give up.

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 20.2 points.

The Giants collect 52.4 more yards per game (360.7) than the Panthers give up per matchup (308.3).

New York is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team piles up more than 308.3 yards.

The Giants have turned the ball over three more times (9 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Home and road insights

New York has not covered the spread at home, and is 0-3 overall there, this year.

New York has not hit the over in three home games this year.

The average point total in Giants home games this season is 45.8 points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (43).

The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point favorites or more away from home.

Panthers away games this season average 47.3 total points, 4.3 more than this contest's over/under (43).

