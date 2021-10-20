Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas quarterback Jacob Sirmon (3) and Central Michigan Chippewas offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann (76) react after a sack by LSU Tigers linebacker Jarell Cherry (not pictured) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Northern Illinois Huskies (5-2, 0-0 MAC) are 5-point underdogs in a road conference matchup against the Central Michigan Chippewas (4-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. The total is 57.5 points for this game.

Odds for Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois

Favorite Spread Total Central Michigan -5 57.5

Over/Under Insights

Central Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in three of seven games this season.

Northern Illinois has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in three of seven games this season.

Saturday's total is 1.4 points higher than the combined 56.1 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is equal to the 57.5 points per game these two squads have combined to allow this season.

The average total in Chippewas games this season is 56.7, 0.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 57.5 .

The 57.5 over/under in this game is 3.6 points higher than the 53.9 average total in Huskies games this season.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

In Central Michigan's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Chippewas have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5 points or more (in three chances).

Central Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year, the Chippewas rack up just 2.9 fewer points per game (27.7) than the Huskies allow (30.6).

Central Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 30.6 points.

The Chippewas collect 33.3 more yards per game (442.3) than the Huskies allow per outing (409.0).

Central Michigan is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses over 409.0 yards.

This year, the Chippewas have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Huskies' takeaways (6).

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Northern Illinois is 4-2-1 against the spread this year.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Northern Illinois' games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This season the Huskies average just 1.5 more points per game (28.4) than the Chippewas give up (26.9).

Northern Illinois is 2-1-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.9 points.

The Huskies average just 13.2 fewer yards per game (376.9) than the Chippewas give up per contest (390.1).

In games that Northern Illinois churns out over 390.1 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Huskies have turned the ball over four more times (10 total) than the Chippewas have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Season Stats