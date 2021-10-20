Oct 16, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell during the second half against the UCF Knights at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

AAC opponents meet when the No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0, 0-0 AAC) visit the Navy Midshipmen (1-5, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Cincinnati is favored by 27.5 points. The over/under for the game is set at 49.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Navy

Favorite Spread Total Cincinnati -27.5 49

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati's games this season have gone over 49 points five of six times.

Navy's games have gone over 49 points in four of six chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61, is 12.0 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 46.4 points per game, 2.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bearcats games this season is 51.9, 2.9 points more than Saturday's total of 49.

The 49-point over/under for this game is 0.4 points below the 49.4 points per game average total in Midshipmen games this season.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati is 5-1-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Bearcats have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 27.5 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).

The Bearcats put up 10.8 more points per game (43.5) than the Midshipmen give up (32.7).

Cincinnati is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 32.7 points.

The Bearcats rack up 75.1 more yards per game (444.8) than the Midshipmen allow per matchup (369.7).

In games that Cincinnati amasses over 369.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This year, the Bearcats have turned the ball over eight times, while the Midshipmen have forced eight.

Navy Stats and Trends

Navy is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

Navy's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Midshipmen score 3.8 more points per game (17.5) than the Bearcats surrender (13.7).

Navy is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team puts up more than 13.7 points.

The Midshipmen rack up just 18.8 fewer yards per game (275.7) than the Bearcats allow (294.5).

In games that Navy totals more than 294.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Midshipmen have turned the ball over six times, 12 fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (18).

Season Stats