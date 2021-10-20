Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) jogs into the end zone to score during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. Chubb 2

Oddsmakers expect the Denver Broncos (3-3) to put up a fight in their attempt to halt their three-game losing streak, as they are just 3-point underdogs in a matchup with the Cleveland Browns (3-3) on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The contest has a 42.5-point over/under.

Odds for Browns vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to put up more than 42.5 points in four of six games this season.

Denver's games have gone over 42.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47, is 4.5 points above Thursday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 43.5 points per game, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Browns games this season is 49.1, 6.6 points more than Thursday's total of 42.5.

In 2020, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 42.8 points, 0.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Browns have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Cleveland's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

The Browns rack up 26.0 points per game, 7.7 more than the Broncos give up per matchup (18.3).

When Cleveland records more than 18.3 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Browns rack up 81.6 more yards per game (396.3) than the Broncos allow per matchup (314.7).

When Cleveland piles up more than 314.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year, the Browns have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Broncos' takeaways (6).

Broncos stats and trends

In Denver's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

Denver's games this season have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Broncos average 21.0 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the Browns surrender (25.2).

Denver is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.2 points.

The Broncos average 60.6 more yards per game (368.3) than the Browns give up (307.7).

When Denver piles up more than 307.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over four more times (8 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Home and road insights

Cleveland has covered the spread once at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this season.

At home, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Browns have one win ATS (1-2).

In three home games this year, Cleveland has hit the over twice.

Browns home games this season average 47.2 total points, 4.7 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

Denver is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

The Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 3-point underdogs or more.

Denver has hit the over once in three road games this season.

Broncos away games this season average 42.2 total points, 0.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (42.5).

