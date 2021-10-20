Publish date:
Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers expect the Denver Broncos (3-3) to put up a fight in their attempt to halt their three-game losing streak, as they are just 3-point underdogs in a matchup with the Cleveland Browns (3-3) on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The contest has a 42.5-point over/under.
Odds for Browns vs. Broncos
Over/under insights
- Cleveland and its opponents have combined to put up more than 42.5 points in four of six games this season.
- Denver's games have gone over 42.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47, is 4.5 points above Thursday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 43.5 points per game, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Browns games this season is 49.1, 6.6 points more than Thursday's total of 42.5.
- In 2020, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 42.8 points, 0.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Browns stats and trends
- Cleveland has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Browns have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Cleveland's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).
- The Browns rack up 26.0 points per game, 7.7 more than the Broncos give up per matchup (18.3).
- When Cleveland records more than 18.3 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Browns rack up 81.6 more yards per game (396.3) than the Broncos allow per matchup (314.7).
- When Cleveland piles up more than 314.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This year, the Browns have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Broncos' takeaways (6).
Broncos stats and trends
- In Denver's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- Denver's games this season have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Broncos average 21.0 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the Browns surrender (25.2).
- Denver is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.2 points.
- The Broncos average 60.6 more yards per game (368.3) than the Browns give up (307.7).
- When Denver piles up more than 307.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Broncos have turned the ball over four more times (8 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Home and road insights
- Cleveland has covered the spread once at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this season.
- At home, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Browns have one win ATS (1-2).
- In three home games this year, Cleveland has hit the over twice.
- Browns home games this season average 47.2 total points, 4.7 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).
- Denver is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
- The Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 3-point underdogs or more.
- Denver has hit the over once in three road games this season.
- Broncos away games this season average 42.2 total points, 0.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (42.5).
