The Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 5-point underdogs in a home Sun Belt matchup against the No. 14 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The over/under is set at 61.5 points for the contest.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State

Favorite Spread Total Coastal Carolina -5 61.5

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina's games this season have gone over 61.5 points three of five times.

Appalachian State and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 61.5 points in a game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 80.3, is 18.8 points above Wednesday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 38.5 points per game, 23.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Chanticleers and their opponents have scored an average of 61.7 points per game in 2021, 0.2 more than Wednesday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Mountaineers have averaged a total of 56.0 points, 5.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Coastal Carolina has four wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Chanticleers have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games when favored by 5 points or more so far this season.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Chanticleers score 48.8 points per game, 25.3 more than the Mountaineers give up per matchup (23.5).

Coastal Carolina is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.5 points.

The Chanticleers collect 172.5 more yards per game (552.3) than the Mountaineers give up per matchup (379.8).

Coastal Carolina is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team piles up over 379.8 yards.

This year, the Chanticleers have three turnovers, five fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (8).

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Appalachian State is 3-3-0 this season.

The Mountaineers have been underdogs by 5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Appalachian State's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Mountaineers score 16.5 more points per game (31.5) than the Chanticleers give up (15.0).

When Appalachian State scores more than 15.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Mountaineers collect 436.3 yards per game, 154.5 more yards than the 281.8 the Chanticleers allow.

Appalachian State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up over 281.8 yards.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over eight more times (10 total) than the Chanticleers have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Season Stats