The Colorado State Rams (3-3, 0-0 MWC) will put their 21st-ranked pass defense to the test against the Utah State Aggies (4-2, 0-0 MWC) and the No. 14 passing attack in the country, on Friday, October 22, 2021. The Rams are favored by 3.5 points in the outing. The point total is 58.5 for the outing.

Odds for Colorado State vs. Utah State

Favorite Spread Total Colorado State -3.5 58.5

Over/Under Insights

Colorado State has not yet combined with its opponents to put up more than 58.5 points in a game this season.

Utah State and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in two games this season.

Friday's total is 4.8 points higher than the combined 53.7 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 9.5 points greater than the 49 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Rams and their opponents score an average of 48.8 points per game, 9.7 fewer than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Aggies have averaged a total of 61.9 points, 3.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Colorado State is 4-1-0 this season.

This season, the Rams have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Colorado State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

This year, the Rams rack up 4.8 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Aggies surrender (29.5).

When Colorado State scores more than 29.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Rams average 396.2 yards per game, 45.1 fewer yards than the 441.3 the Aggies allow per contest.

When Colorado State picks up more than 441.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Rams have five giveaways this season, while the Aggies have eight takeaways .

Utah State Stats and Trends

Utah State has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

The Aggies have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).

Utah State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Aggies put up 29.0 points per game, 9.5 more than the Rams surrender (19.5).

Utah State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team puts up more than 19.5 points.

The Aggies average 197.6 more yards per game (484.8) than the Rams allow (287.2).

In games that Utah State amasses more than 287.2 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two more turnovers than the Rams have forced (8).

Season Stats