Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) runs after a catch against Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for Courtland Sutton ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Sutton and the Denver Broncos (3-3) hit the field against the Cleveland Browns (3-3) in Week 7 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 67.5 -113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Browns Odds

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Sutton has 33 receptions (on 53 targets) for a team-high 471 receiving yards (78.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Sutton has been the target of 53 of his team's 219 passing attempts this season, or 24.2% of the target share.

Sutton has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 24.1% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have called a pass in 58.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Sutton's 49 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Browns are 18.5 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.

In two matchups, Sutton has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Browns.

The 243.7 passing yards the Browns yield per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Browns have given up 14 touchdowns through the air (2.3 per game). They are 28th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Raiders, Sutton was targeted 14 times, picking up 94 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Sutton has 261 receiving yards on 18 receptions (33 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 87.0 yards per game.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 53 24.2% 33 471 2 7 24.1% Tim Patrick 34 15.5% 25 344 3 5 17.2% Noah Fant 42 19.2% 30 273 3 7 24.1% Melvin Gordon III 16 7.3% 13 119 0 1 3.4%

