Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Denver vs. Cleveland
There will be player prop bets available for Courtland Sutton ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Sutton and the Denver Broncos (3-3) hit the field against the Cleveland Browns (3-3) in Week 7 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
67.5
-113
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Broncos vs. Browns Odds
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Sutton has 33 receptions (on 53 targets) for a team-high 471 receiving yards (78.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Sutton has been the target of 53 of his team's 219 passing attempts this season, or 24.2% of the target share.
- Sutton has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 24.1% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos have called a pass in 58.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Sutton's 49 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Browns are 18.5 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.
- In two matchups, Sutton has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Browns.
- The 243.7 passing yards the Browns yield per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Browns have given up 14 touchdowns through the air (2.3 per game). They are 28th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Raiders, Sutton was targeted 14 times, picking up 94 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Sutton has 261 receiving yards on 18 receptions (33 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 87.0 yards per game.
Sutton's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
53
24.2%
33
471
2
7
24.1%
Tim Patrick
34
15.5%
25
344
3
5
17.2%
Noah Fant
42
19.2%
30
273
3
7
24.1%
Melvin Gordon III
16
7.3%
13
119
0
1
3.4%
