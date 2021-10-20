October 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Denver vs. Cleveland

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) runs after a catch against Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) runs after a catch against Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for Courtland Sutton ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Sutton and the Denver Broncos (3-3) hit the field against the Cleveland Browns (3-3) in Week 7 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

67.5

-113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Browns Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Sutton has 33 receptions (on 53 targets) for a team-high 471 receiving yards (78.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Sutton has been the target of 53 of his team's 219 passing attempts this season, or 24.2% of the target share.
  • Sutton has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 24.1% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos have called a pass in 58.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sutton's matchup with the Browns.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Sutton's 49 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Browns are 18.5 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.
  • In two matchups, Sutton has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Browns.
  • The 243.7 passing yards the Browns yield per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Browns have given up 14 touchdowns through the air (2.3 per game). They are 28th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Raiders, Sutton was targeted 14 times, picking up 94 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Sutton has 261 receiving yards on 18 receptions (33 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 87.0 yards per game.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

53

24.2%

33

471

2

7

24.1%

Tim Patrick

34

15.5%

25

344

3

5

17.2%

Noah Fant

42

19.2%

30

273

3

7

24.1%

Melvin Gordon III

16

7.3%

13

119

0

1

3.4%

Powered By Data Skrive