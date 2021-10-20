Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles running back Samson Evans (22) rushes with the football during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-3, 0-0 MAC) are 3-point favorites when they visit the Bowling Green Falcons (2-5, 0-0 MAC) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. The over/under is set at 49 points for the contest.

Odds for Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green

Favorite Spread Total Eastern Michigan -3 49

Over/Under Insights

Eastern Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in three of six games this season.

Bowling Green has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.5, is 0.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 50.1 points per game, 1.1 more than this contest's over/under.

Eagles games this season feature an average total of 57.8 points, a number 8.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 49.8 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 0.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Eastern Michigan has two wins against the spread.

The Eagles have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Eastern Michigan's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Eagles average 29.6 points per game, 4.5 more than the Falcons allow per outing (25.1).

Eastern Michigan is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.1 points.

The Eagles average 360.9 yards per game, just 14.3 more than the 346.6 the Falcons allow per outing.

In games that Eastern Michigan amasses more than 346.6 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Eagles have nine giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 11 takeaways .

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Bowling Green is 6-1-0 this season.

This season, the Falcons have won against the spread in each of their five games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Bowling Green's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year the Falcons put up 6.1 fewer points per game (18.9) than the Eagles surrender (25.0).

Bowling Green is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.0 points.

The Falcons average 89.6 fewer yards per game (306.4) than the Eagles give up (396.0).

The Falcons have turned the ball over five more times (13 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats