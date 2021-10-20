Sep 25, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls wide receiver Willie Wright (19) is unable to make a catch under pressure from Air Force Falcons safety Jalen Mergerson (10) and linebacker Ethan Erickson (14) in the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-3, 0-0 C-USA) the edge when they visit the Charlotte 49ers (4-2, 0-0 C-USA) on Thursday, October 21, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA rivals at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Florida Atlantic is favored by a touchdown. The total has been set at 57 points for this matchup.

Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte

Favorite Spread Total Florida Atlantic -7 57

Over/Under Insights

Florida Atlantic and its opponents have scored at least 57 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this year.

In 50% of Charlotte's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's total of 57.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.1, is 2.1 points greater than Thursday's over/under.

This contest's total is 8.3 points greater than the 48.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Owls games this season is 51.3, 5.7 points fewer than Thursday's over/under of 57 .

In 2021, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 58.7 points, 1.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

This season, the Owls have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Florida Atlantic's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Owls score 3.6 more points per game (29.3) than the 49ers allow (25.7).

When Florida Atlantic scores more than 25.7 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Owls average 442.5 yards per game, only 5.0 fewer than the 447.5 the 49ers allow per outing.

When Florida Atlantic picks up over 447.5 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Owls have turned the ball over three more times (10 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Charlotte has four wins against the spread in six games this year.

The 49ers have been underdogs by 7 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Charlotte's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

This year the 49ers score 6.8 more points per game (29.8) than the Owls give up (23.0).

Charlotte is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team records more than 23.0 points.

The 49ers average 28.5 more yards per game (404.7) than the Owls give up per outing (376.2).

In games that Charlotte churns out more than 376.2 yards, the team is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The 49ers have six giveaways this season, while the Owls have eight takeaways .

Season Stats