The Florida State Seminoles (2-4) are overwhelming 35-point favorites on Saturday, October 23, 2021 against the UMass Minutemen (1-5). This matchup has an over/under of 60 points.

Odds for Florida State vs. UMass

Favorite Spread Total Florida State -35 60

Over/Under Insights

Florida State's games this season have gone over 60 points three of six times.

UMass has combined with its opponents to score more than 60 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.4, is 16.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 71.8 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 11.8 more than the 60 total in this contest.

The Seminoles and their opponents score an average of 58.7 points per game, 1.3 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 60 total in this game is 1.8 points above the 58.2 average total in Minutemen games this season.

Florida State Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Florida State has two wins against the spread.

Florida State's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Seminoles average 26.7 points per game, 14.8 fewer than the Minutemen give up per matchup (41.5).

The Seminoles collect 384.7 yards per game, 95.1 fewer yards than the 479.8 the Minutemen allow per outing.

The Seminoles have turned the ball over 13 times this season, five more turnovers than the Minutemen have forced (8).

UMass Stats and Trends

UMass is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Minutemen have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 35 points or more (in three chances).

UMass' games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).

The Minutemen score 16.7 points per game, 13.6 fewer than the Seminoles surrender (30.3).

The Minutemen rack up 119.8 fewer yards per game (293.7) than the Seminoles give up per contest (413.5).

This year the Minutemen have turned the ball over 10 times, four more than the Seminoles' takeaways (6).

