Publish date:
Florida State vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Florida State Seminoles (2-4) are overwhelming 35-point favorites on Saturday, October 23, 2021 against the UMass Minutemen (1-5). This matchup has an over/under of 60 points.
Odds for Florida State vs. UMass
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Florida State
-35
60
Over/Under Insights
- Florida State's games this season have gone over 60 points three of six times.
- UMass has combined with its opponents to score more than 60 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.4, is 16.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 71.8 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 11.8 more than the 60 total in this contest.
- The Seminoles and their opponents score an average of 58.7 points per game, 1.3 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 60 total in this game is 1.8 points above the 58.2 average total in Minutemen games this season.
Florida State Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Florida State has two wins against the spread.
- Florida State's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Seminoles average 26.7 points per game, 14.8 fewer than the Minutemen give up per matchup (41.5).
- The Seminoles collect 384.7 yards per game, 95.1 fewer yards than the 479.8 the Minutemen allow per outing.
- The Seminoles have turned the ball over 13 times this season, five more turnovers than the Minutemen have forced (8).
UMass Stats and Trends
- UMass is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Minutemen have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 35 points or more (in three chances).
- UMass' games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).
- The Minutemen score 16.7 points per game, 13.6 fewer than the Seminoles surrender (30.3).
- The Minutemen rack up 119.8 fewer yards per game (293.7) than the Seminoles give up per contest (413.5).
- This year the Minutemen have turned the ball over 10 times, four more than the Seminoles' takeaways (6).
Season Stats
|Florida State
|Stats
|UMass
26.7
Avg. Points Scored
16.7
30.3
Avg. Points Allowed
41.5
384.7
Avg. Total Yards
293.7
413.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
479.8
13
Giveaways
10
6
Takeaways
8