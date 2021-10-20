Oct 16, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs running back Ronnie Rivers (20) runs against the Wyoming Cowboys during the second quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The Fresno State Bulldogs (5-2, 0-0 MWC) will put their 20th-ranked pass defense to the test against the Nevada Wolf Pack (5-1, 0-0 MWC) and the No. 3 passing attack in the country, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Bulldogs are favored by 3 points in the game. The total is 65 points for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Fresno State vs. Nevada

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Fresno State -3 65

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State's games this season have gone over 65 points three of seven times.

Nevada's games have gone over 65 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 7.2 points lower than the two team's combined 72.2 points per game average.

The 42.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22.2 fewer than the 65 over/under in this contest.

Bulldogs games have an average total of 60.8 points this season, 4.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Wolf Pack have averaged a total of 57.6 points, 7.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

In Fresno State's seven games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Bulldogs have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those games.

Fresno State's games this year have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs average 12.4 more points per game (35.9) than the Wolf Pack surrender (23.5).

When Fresno State records more than 23.5 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Bulldogs rack up 104.6 more yards per game (482.3) than the Wolf Pack give up per contest (377.7).

When Fresno State churns out more than 377.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times, three more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Fresno State at SISportsbook.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada has four wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Wolf Pack have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Nevada's games this year have hit the over four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

The Wolf Pack rack up 36.3 points per game, 17.0 more than the Bulldogs surrender (19.3).

Nevada is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 19.3 points.

The Wolf Pack rack up 136.4 more yards per game (448.7) than the Bulldogs allow per outing (312.3).

In games that Nevada picks up over 312.3 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over three times, 10 fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (13).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats